Protesters Take to Downing Street After Tory Election Win - Video

After regaining his own seat in London, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to get Brexit done next month as planned. He also said that the election result proves that leaving the EU is the "irresistible" decision of the British people.

Protesters have taken to Downing Street in London after the Conservative party secured a majority in the UK election, winning 364 seats in the House of Commons.

The Labour Party won 203 seats, while the Scottish National Party, the Liberal Democrats and the Democratic Unionist Party secured 48, 11 and 8 seats respectively.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more