According to the most recent surveys of voters at polling stations, the Scottish National Party (SNP) is set to win 55 out of Scotland's 59 UK parliamentary seats, while both the Conservatives and Labour are likely to lose nearly all seats in the pro-EU, independence-minded country within the UK.

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon has been filmed celebrating the election loss of Jo Swinson; the leader of the UK's Liberal Democrats party has lost her seat to 27-year-old Amy Callaghan from the SNP, falling short by just 149 ballots.

The reaction came after an exit poll commissioned by BBC, ITV and Sky News suggested that the Lib Dems would face defeat across the UK.

Nicola Sturgeon reacts to Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson losing her seat to the SNP.



​According to the survey, the SNP is likely to win the majority - 55 out of 59 UK parliamentary seats in Scotland. Commenting on the results, Ms. Sturgeon said that the outcome of the vote provides "a renewed, refreshed, strengthened mandate" for a second Scottish independence referendum in 2020.

“There has been a strong endorsement in this election of Scotland having a choice over our future, not having to put up with a Conservative government that we didn’t vote for and not having to accept life as a nation outside the European Union,” Ms. Sturgeon said.