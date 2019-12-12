Video: Scottish Cop Has Near-Death Experience as Lorry Crushes Patrol Car

A sergeant with Road Policing Scotland had quite the Tuesday morning this week after a massive lorry traveling on the A1 near East Linton was sent crashing down onto the officer’s patrol car.

Footage of the dramatic incident was shared by the service in a Wednesday Twitter post which identified the law enforcement official as Sergeant Easton. The Independent reported that the events unfolded as Easton was conducting a “scene protection.”

​The 10-second video shows the lorry quickly coming into the scope of the patrol car’s dashcam before it’s sent toppling over onto the vehicle by strong winds. The clip ends with a portion of the truck lying on the car’s windshield and hood.

Miraculously, neither Easton nor the truck driver received any major injuries as a result of the weather-caused collision.

Easton, who has been described by his superiors as being “cool as a cucumber” about the crash, said in a statement that in the seconds that followed, he just “took a deep breath, got out [of the patrol car], checked that the driver of the lorry that had hit my vehicle was OK and got on the radio to colleagues for assistance."

This week, Scotland has been blasted with heavy rain and strong winds, which have created major road disruptions for commuters. Prior to the officer-involved collision, officials had responded to a separate incident in which two semitrailers collided into one another.