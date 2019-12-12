State of Betrayal: Why Hillsborough Disaster Victims Won't Give Up Fight for Justice

On 29th November, David Duckenfield was found not guilty on 95 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence in connection with the 15th April 1989 Hillsborough football stadium tragedy.

As of 2019, Hillsborough remains the worst disaster in British sporting history, and the most severe loss of life on UK soil since World War II. In all, 96 people died – of whom 38 were under the age of 20 – and 766 were injured.

Duckenfield was the match commander that fateful day, and had ordered ‘Gate C’ to be opened, allowing over 2,000 fans unsupervised access to the already full central terrace behind one of the goals, producing a cataclysmic, fatal crush – under questioning at an inquest hearing 17th March 2015, he acknowledged this decision, and his subsequent failure to close off the tunnel leading to the central pens “was the direct cause of the deaths of 96 people”.

Given such an incriminating prior admission, among a great many other things, survivors of the disaster, and the friends and families of those who lost their lives that day, were doubtless outraged by the acquittal, they surely weren’t overly surprised.

— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) April 15, 2019

​Just 23-years-old, he was caught in pen three, the worst-affected area in the stadium - the next 30 years of his life would be an unending battle for justice and truth, against a perpetual deluge of duplicity, treachery, defamation, vilification and more. Duckenfield’s effective exculpation hasn’t deterred him from his fight one iota – and Richie remains determined to tell his side of the story.

‘Not Just Scum’

To truly understand the Hillsborough disaster, Richie feels it vital to comprehend the wider sociopolitical milieu of the time. When he left school in 1982, unemployment in Merseyside was chronic, in some of the worst-affected areas around seven out of 10 working age people were jobless as Margaret Thatcher was “strangling the life” out of local industry.

Cabinet papers have since emerged revealing there was a deliberate policy of “managed decline” imposed on the city, the conscious abandonment of its most deprived areas in favour of the relatively affluent.

“Newspapers were constantly publishing negative stories about the city and its inhabitants, which along with the Toxteth riots and Heysel Stadium disaster created a terrible image of Liverpool. Football fans were also widely viewed as scum – in the corridors of power there was talk of introducing an ID card scheme for match attendees, and remarkably even proposals for electrified pitch-side fences. When we pitched up at Hillsborough in 1989, we Liverpool fans were regarded as not just scum, but scum with a cherry on top,” he says.

Richie had been attending football matches since a very early age, among them games at Hillsborough Stadium numerous times, including the 1980 FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Arsenal - then, he’d watched the game from under the police control box in what would later become pen two in the standing-only Leppings Lane Terrace, the exact space where the Hillsborough Disaster would unfold less than a decade later.

When Richie returned in 1989, it was abundantly clear security precautions had been scaled back significantly – at the 1988 semi-final between the same teams, entrants were obliged to show officials their tickets to pass through police cordons, entering in staggered streams and, preventing any build-up of fans in the ‘bottleneck’ by the turnstiles which led to the Leppings Lane pens.

Wednesday marks 26 years since the Hillsborough disaster, when 96 Liverpool fans were killed in a crush #JFT96 pic.twitter.com/DFp856xKYH — NY KOPITES (@NYCKOPITES) April 13, 2015

​This time, significantly less police officers were present and there were no cordons - “corners had obviously been cut,” he says - meaning fans were simply waved through, in the process transforming the turnstile area into a flagrant “death trap”, totally unable to process the deluge of people entering the Liverpool end of the stadium. By the time Richie and his friend arrived at the turnstiles at 2:20pm, the environment that greeted them was “total chaos, mayhem”.

“There were police on horseback in the crowd who couldn’t move anywhere. Fans were begging them to get a grip on things, but they’d already lost control. Half an hour later, I was stood in the middle of pen three, watching officers inside the stadium walk past people screaming for help, shouting ‘people are dying in here’, pleading for the gates to be opened - some just ignored their cries, others were laughing and pushing people trying to escape the crush back in. That level of official contempt you simply can’t imagine unless you were there, and you can’t ever forget it either,” Richie says.

On the 30th anniversary of the Hillsborough Stadium disaster in England that claimed the lives of 96 Liverpool supporters, our thoughts are with those who lost loved ones, those who survived and all those who continue to fight for justice. pic.twitter.com/cG3FSxWTHy — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 15, 2019

​Luckily, he escaped the Stadium relatively unscathed - physically, at least. Many others were of course not so fortunate – however, for the catastrophe’s assorted victims, and their grieving friends and families, the ordeal had only just begun.

‘Fundamental Mistake’

A mere four days later, Richie received a phone call from a friend, who asked whether he’d seen the latest edition of The Sun. He likens what he found emblazoned on the organ’s front page to “a hammer blow”.

Under the capitalised headline ‘The Truth’ lay three scandalous subheadings; ‘some fans picked pockets of victims’; ‘some fans urinated on the brave cops’; ‘some fans beat up PCs giving kiss of life’.

The Hillsborough disaster resulted in 96 deaths and 766 injuries pic.twitter.com/Km63nntB2O — abbie♡ | (@jintrohope) January 19, 2019

​The accompanying text alleged “drunken” Liverpool fans had “viciously attacked rescue workers” as they tried to revive injured parties, punching, kicking and urinating on police officers, firemen and ambulance crews, and “rifled the pockets of injured fans” as they were being stretchered out unconscious.

The South Yorkshire Police were involved at Orgreave & Hillsborough



Both events were followed by hostile police accounts which put the blame on a 'scum' working class. The Sun newspaper lauded 'Brave Cops'



We finally know the truth of Hillsborough...but what about Orgreave? pic.twitter.com/53ZHLZiJuN — Tides Of History (@labour_history) June 18, 2018

​Irvine Patnick, Conservative MP for Sheffield Hallam, was quoted as saying a gang of club supporters had jeered “throw her up here and we will ** her” to a policeman “struggling in vain” to revive a trampled young girl - and a nameless “high-ranking” police officer alleged Liverpool fans “were acting like animals…My men faced a double hell - the disaster and the fury of the fans who attacked us”.

There was one small problem - not a single word of the article was true. Despite this, for many newspapers it was an effective declaration of open season on Liverpool fans - Richie notes several outlets which initially reported the tragedy accurately abruptly changed direction entirely, defending authorities and condemning victims.

The unfounded assertions of widespread drunken thuggery and violence, theft from the injured, dying or dead, reckless and uncaring behaviour, break-ins to the stadium by individuals without tickets and more, all circulated widely not only across the UK, but the world. As Richie laments, many of these outright falsehoods are still believed in some quarters to this very day - but the paper’s utterly irresponsible reporting hasn’t gone unpunished by Merseyside residents.

“A lad I know went into a newsagent and bought every copy of The Sun that day, tore them to pieces and littered the shreds across the streets. Newsagents stopped stocking it, people refused to mention it by name. The paper is widely referred to across Merseyside as ‘The Scum’ today. If someone’s seen reading a copy of The Sun in a cafe, say, it’ll be ripped out of their hands and destroyed. Even my kids’ generation - my youngest is 13 - are very aware it’s a vile newspaper and not something you would or should ever read. I’ve always taken that article incredible personally – when they talked of fans ‘robbing from the dead’ they were obviously talking about survivors of pens 3 and 4, where the deaths occurred. It may as well have had my name in the headline,” he says.

The Sun also said some Liverpool fans picked the pockets of the Hillsborough victims.



Never ever believe this rag of a newspaper. https://t.co/sA8KTbJSh1 — Freddie (@FreddieBailey96) December 10, 2019

​Kelvin MacKenzie, then-Editor of The Sun, subsequently expressed regret for the article, telling the House of Commons national heritage committee in January 1993 it’d been a “fundamental mistake” - although evidently Liverpool fans haven’t and will likely never accept his apology.

‘Defensive and Evasive’

Mercifully, not long afterwards those caught up in the calamity were granted a small degree of salvation – on 15th May 1989, Lord Justice Peter Taylor was appointed to conduct an independent inquiry into the event.

It took the judge six weeks to conclude a "failure of police control” was the primary cause of the cataclysm – in particular the opening of secondary exit gates, not delaying match kick-off, maintaining an inadequate number of turnstiles at Leppings Lane, and the poor quality of crush barriers on terraces. Taylor also found there was "no provision" for controlling entry of spectators into the turnstile area, and dismissed claims by senior police officials that officers had no reason to anticipate problems, since congestion had occurred at both the 1987 and 1988 semi-finals.

Thank you to all the volunteers for giving their time this morning to help lay out the Kop mosaic which will be shown ahead of kick-off tonight in support of the Hillsborough families, survivors and campaigners. 🙌 #JFT96 pic.twitter.com/DjxLmfALCH — Craig Evans (@CraigEvans_LFC) December 4, 2019

​Moreover, Taylor branded the failure to give the order to close off access to the already crowded central pens and direct fans to relatively empty areas at the wings of the terrace “a blunder of the first magnitude”, finding there was no means for calculating when individual enclosures had reached capacity, and while police officers ordinarily made visual assessments before guiding fans to other pens, on the day of the disaster.

“By 2.52pm when gate C was opened, pens 3 and 4 were over-full…to allow any more into those pens was likely to cause injuries; to allow in a large stream was courting disaster,” Taylor ruled – for while the official maximum capacity of the central pens was 2,200, 3,000 had entered by 3pm - almost double the Health and Safety Executive’s recommended maximum capacity of 1,693.

Many of the venomous lies eagerly perpetuated by the mainstream media were likewise eviscerated - Taylor concluded most fans were “not drunk, nor even the worse for drink”, and police seeking to explain away their loss of control had exaggerated the level and significance of the crowd’s inebriation. He also dismissed officials’ allegation that fans attempting to gain entry without tickets - or with forged tickets – played any contributing factor. Most damningly of all perhaps, he described senior officers who testified at the inquiry as "defensive and evasive witnesses" who’d refused to accept any responsibility for their errors.

“In all, 65 police officers gave oral evidence at the Inquiry. Sadly, I must report for the most part the quality of their evidence was in inverse proportion to their rank…South Yorkshire Police weren’t prepared to concede they were in any respect at fault in what occurred...The police case was to blame the fans for being late and drunk, and the Club for failing to monitor the pens…Such an unrealistic approach gives cause for anxiety as to whether lessons have been learnt,” Taylor damningly concluded.

Contrast this with the response of South Yorkshire Police in 1989, after the Taylor report into Hillsborough. The home secretary told Thatcher that Chief Constable Peter Wright should resign. She backed the police, giving SYP the green light to lie about the disaster ever since https://t.co/SeFY1SHrlB — Adrian Tempany (@AdrianTempany) December 6, 2019

​Whatever relief or optimism the Taylor Inquiry offered was sadly short-lived. Inquests into the deaths at the stadium, opened immediately after the disaster but promptly adjourned, resumed 19th November 1990. Bereaved families hoped for a verdict of unlawful killing, or an open verdict at the very least, and manslaughter charges to be brought against officers present - but fortuitously, Chief Constable Peter Wright boldly predicted “a different picture would emerge” from the process. So it was on 26th March 1991, verdicts of accidental death were returned in every case.

Many aspects of the inquests were highly controversial, and remain so. For example, presiding coroner Dr. Stefan Popper opted to limit the probes’ sphere of investigation to events up to 3:15 pm on the day of the disaster – nine minutes after the match was halted and the crowd spilled onto the pitch – and no further, on the assumption all victims were either dead, or brain dead, by that time.

Sheffield Coroner Stefan Popper didn't want Hillsborough dead "messing up" his Medico-Legal Centre: pic.twitter.com/TKhLI3vdy4 — 96 Unlawfully Killed (@RichieG_LFC) January 28, 2015

​He also chose to exclude the testimony of two qualified Merseyside doctors who’d been in the stadium that disastrous day, and subsequently criticised the work of emergency respondents. A medical professional present that day later called this a “serious error of judgement”, and said he “couldn’t fathom” why Popper didn’t call them to testify, other than specifically not wanting to hear their evidence – “in which case the inquests were coloured and flawed before they even started”.

“I testified along with several other survivors. It was an absolutely terrible experience, I was ridiculed on the stand and treated as the accused. I came away in absolute shock at how we were treated. The verdicts were an insult to everyone. We weren’t survivors in the eyes of the world - most believed we were drunken thugs who’d killed our fellow fans. Some of us completely isolated ourselves from victims’ families and friends, even moving to the other side of the world to get away from it all. Many even committed suicide,” Richie says.

Friends in High Places

Allegations Popper was “too close” to law enforcement officials have abounded ever since – Barry Devonside, who lost his son in the disaster, claims to have witnessed the coroner hosting a celebration party with police officers after the inquest concluded. Whatever the truth of the matter, for many the stench of conspiracy and corruption surrounding Hillsborough would only grow ever-more pungent over the next decade.

In April 1997, the Labour party swept to power in a historic landslide, after 18 years in opposition. Within weeks, new Home Secretary Jack Straw announced a number of attention-grabbing and popular initiatives, including a public inquiry into “matters arising” from the racially-motivated murder of South London teenager Stephen Lawrence in April 1993. He also made much noise about instigating a similar probe into Hillsborough, assuring individuals affected of his determination for the tragedy to be thoroughly re-examined – but in the event, all his posturing produced was an official review of the ‘need’ to conduct a new investigation.

The Hillsborough Conspiracy: The critical role of Jack Straw #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/OlMopxyM — The Independent (@Independent) September 22, 2012

​Even more dubiously, Straw made clear to presiding judge Lord Justice Stuart-Smith before the investigation even launched that it was his view, and the view of relevant officials, "there was not sufficient evidence to justify a new inquiry". Furthermore, the review’s terms of reference were limited to "new evidence", which was “not available or presented to previous inquiries, courts or authorities”.

As a result, a wealth of documentation was classed as inadmissible. Stuart-Smith also reinforced the legitimacy of Popper’s suspect assertion events that occurred after 3.15 pm on the day of the disaster were irrelevant, as after that time “the principal cause of death, that is the crushing, was over”, meaning the response of the police and emergency services wasn’t scrutinised.

​Almost predictably, Stuart-Smith’s resultant report, published February 1998, concluded there was insufficient foundation for a new inquiry into the disaster. Nonetheless, then-Justice Minister Lord Falconer stated he was “absolutely sure” Stuart-Smith “came completely to the wrong conclusion" – "it made the families in the Hillsborough disaster feel after one establishment cover-up, here was another," he lamented.

“Until that point we’d been thwarted at every turn, in our pursuit of justice, by the Tories – but now it was Labour’s turn to hide the truth about Hillsborough. Blair and Stuart-Smith are yet another pair of names added to an ever-growing list of people who’ll never be forgiven in Liverpool,” Richie says.

With all standard legal routes seemingly exhausted, in February 2000 the Hillsborough Family Support Group brought a private prosecution against Duckenfield and his deputy, former superintendent Bernard Murray, for manslaughter, misconduct in public office, and perverting the course of justice.

Again, from the very outset, presiding judge Justice Hooper made clear where his sympathies lay. For one, anyone who’d ever been exposed to information and/or media supportive of Hillsborough victims – be it news reporting, documentaries, popular songs, Taylor’s report, or otherwise – was precluded from serving on the trial’s jury. Conversely and conspicuously, The Sun’s infamous and exceedingly defamatory ‘The Truth’ front-page wasn’t covered by the ban.

A lawyer for Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield says he is 'underfunded' to fight battle against prosecutors



He has so far had £7.6m in legal costs paid for him during private prosecution and inquests.https://t.co/2nJfzrXe4G — Lizzie Dearden (@lizziedearden) November 24, 2017

​In pre-trial judgments, Hooper repeatedly expressed the utmost consideration and concern for the accused, stating Duckenfield and Murray “must be suffering a considerable amount of strain”, as they would’ve considered the prospect of being tried following Popper’s 1991 inquest findings “highly unlikely” – and the “thought of serving a prison sentence was thus of “great worry” for them.

“These two defendants, if sentenced to prison for the manslaughter of 96 people [will] be necessarily at considerable risk of serious injury if not death at the hands of those who feel very strongly about Hillsborough. I should now reduce to a significant extent the anguish being suffered by these defendants. I do that by making it clear the defendants will not immediately lose their liberty should they be convicted. This is, I accept, a highly unusual course, but this is a highly unusual case,” he stated.

Over the course of the trial, the charges would be reduced to a single count of manslaughter – despite Duckenfield admitting he’d repeatedly lied about causes of the disaster to his superiors, the Taylor inquiry and Popper inquests, the jury was unable to reach a verdict. Hooper then ruled out a retrial, while a concurrent police disciplinary probe into Duckenfield was abandoned when he retired on health grounds, on a full pension.

Never Walk Alone

On 15th April 2009, at Liverpool FC’s Anfield stadium, then-Sports Minister Andy Burnham addressed a memorial service for the 96 people who died at Hillsborough, on the 20th anniversary of the disaster.

He was forced to halt his speech when the 35,000 who’d filled Anfield began chanting "justice for the 96" – their chorus would persist for a full two minutes, drowning out Burnham’s words. When the gathered allowed him to continue, he announced he’d been lobbying for “full disclosure” of all documents relating to the tragedy.

"I don’t want to make any false promises or raise false hopes but obviously I’ve understood the reaction expressed today at the memorial service. I’ve always cared and thought deeply about Hillsborough and will continue to do so,” he added.

Perhaps surprisingly, Burnham’s words would turn out to be far from empty rhetoric – for not long after, an Independent Panel was created to review any and all documents relevant to Hillsborough, along the way ensuring the views of “those most affected by the disaster” were taken into account.

In September 2012, having examined over 450,000 files and heard much witness testimony, the Panel issued its bombshell final report. The findings were unequivocal – no Liverpool fans were responsible in any way for the disaster, its main cause was a "lack of police control", crowd safety was "compromised at every level", and overcrowding issues at the stadium recorded two years earlier hadn’t been adequately addressed.

Moreover, it was ruled up to 41 of the 96 who perished might’ve survived were it not for incompetent emergency service reaction – post-mortem examinations revealed some victims may have had heart, lung or blood circulation function for some time after being removed from the crush, which would’ve been simply resolved by placing them in the recovery position. Instead, they’d been laid on their backs, resulting in their deaths from airway obstruction. Conservative MP Irvine Patnick was also found passed inaccurate and untrue information to the press.

Hillsborough Inquest: Insp Sykes said he "regretted" 'truth' stories he told to Irvine Patnick MP. Mansfield QC challenging he never did. — David Conn (@david_conn) October 10, 2014

​Three months later, then-Home Secretary Theresa May announced a new inquiry into Hillsborough – the very next day, the High Court quashed the original inquests’ verdicts on the basis they were not properly conducted, and ordered new investigations to be held. The Independent Police Complaints Commission also launched an investigation into malpractice by officers involved in the case.

Hearings finally began March 2014 – in taking 25 months to complete, they became the longest-running inquests in British legal history. The jury returned a verdict of unlawful killing in respect of all 96 victims by majority verdict, and moreover concluded "errors or omissions" by police commanding officers, Sheffield Wednesday, the ambulance service and the design and certification of the stadium had all "caused or contributed" to the deaths, and the behaviour of Liverpool supporters had not. In all but one case, a time of death later than the 3.15 pm cut-off point adopted by Popper was recorded.

Interviewed guy on right earlier..5 yrs ago he heckled Andy Burnham..today he took this banner to Anfield pic.twitter.com/Qv0DJNMslL — Claire Hannah (@Claire_journo) April 15, 2014

​Jack Straw publicly apologised for the failures of his 1997 review of the disaster, and even Kelvin MacKenzie demonstrated some contrition, saying he was "duped" into publishing the article and his "heart [went] out" to Hillsborough victims and their families and it was “quite clear” Liverpool fans “had nothing to do” with the calamity. He nonetheless refused to accept any personal responsibility for his newspaper’s vile front-page libel – Labour contrarily described the handling of the Hillsborough disaster as the "greatest miscarriage of justice of our times” without caveat.

The greatest miscarriage of our times Hillsborough certainly is – so given Duckenfield was found guilty, to a criminally negligent standard, of unlawfully killing 96 innocent men, women and children, his recent acquittal is perplexing, not to mention shocking, in the absolute extreme.

Richie has his own take on why the prosecution failed so spectacularly - but irrespective of the reasons why, he believes the verdict is a palpable demonstration the entire British justice system is "broken", and in need of "urgent, radical surgery". To say the least, he's committed to continuing his battle until he gets resolution on a number of burning questions - to name but two, at what level was the attempt to attribute blame to Liverpool fans known and sanctioned, and were the survivors and families of victims spied on by police?

“Today, the only person ever found culpable for wrongdoing on the day is a stadium safety guy working for Sheffield Wednesday. He was fined £6,500 – about £67 per life. No police officer has ever been held accountable in any way. You can’t let something like that go - not when people who weren’t even there keep telling you what you saw that day didn’t happen. Hillsborough has hung over my life like a dark cloud for over 30 years. We’ve been let down at every single turn, but we aren’t going to give up, not now, not ever,” Richie concludes.