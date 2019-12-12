Register
18:07 GMT +312 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The front hall of the Bank of England in London

    Sterling Makes Rollercoaster Gains and Losses As UK Cast Ballots on General Election Day - Reports

    © REUTERS / Luke MacGregor
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Snap General Election in UK (24)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/106998/40/1069984089.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912121077554218-sterling-makes-rollercoaster-gains-and-losses-as-uk-cast-ballots-on-general-election-day---reports/

    The British Pound Sterling is set for a volatile day as UK voters take to the polls on Thursday, with many financial pundits from the City weighing in on the world's oldest national currency.

    The Pound, which reached $1.3228 against the US dollar this morning, its highest level since late March, began its decent as Brits took to the polls, dipping below 1.32 or 0.2 percent against the USD.

    — Karel Mercx (@KarelMercx) December 12, 2019

    Paul Donovan, UBS Wealth Management chief economis, said the pound would remain volatile as the outcome remained uncertain.

    He told the Financial Times: "These markets are plutocratic. UK voting is democratic. There are lots of uncertainties. The only certainty is that the Brexit process will remain interminably tedious, one way or another.

    Garry Young, former Bank of England and Treasury official at the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, said that the pound's temporary appreciation was due to plans to increase government spending, including that of Labour.

    “This is because it adds to spending in the economy and puts upward pressure on interest rates. This attracts capital inflows and drives up the value of the currency," Young said.

    "So I think part of the reason for sterling’s appreciation is an expectation of fiscal expansion whatever the outcome of the election," he added.

    Market Volatility Indexes Shaken Up On Election Day

    The news comes after market volatility had skyrocketed 6 percent, its highest level since September 2016, with investors buying derivative contracts to cushion their investments froma fall in the pound, Reuters reported on Thursday.

    Overnight implied volatility jumped 45 percent, the country's highest since the 23 June 2016 EU Referendum.

    Ugo Lancioni, head of global currency at Neuberger Berman, said: “The immediate price action in sterling will obviously be driven by the election outcome, but the magnitude of the majority will also be important.

    Brits across the UK's 650 constituencies will vote from 07:00 to 22:00 on Thursday in a bid to break to break the political impasse on Brexit which has paralysed the country after the 23 June 2016 EU Referendum. 

    The 12 December general election has been widely reported as the most important election cycle in a generation, which will see UK prime minister Boris Johnson and Labour and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn contending for No 10 to tackle the country's Brexit and political uncertainties.

    Commons triggered snap elections on 27 October after a three-year deadlock and a further three-month delay to Brexit until 31 January 2020, which was approved by the European Union.

    Topic:
    Snap General Election in UK (24)

    Related:

    New Poll Shows Conservative Lead Over Labour Drop By Two Points Day Before Election
    Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn Hold Rallies Ahead of UK General Election - Video
    Brexit, NHS to Decide UK General Election as Johnson Seeks Conservative Majority
    Paws at the Polls: Brits Tweet Pawww-fect Pics of Their Doggie Companions on UK Election Day 2019
    Tags:
    Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson, Brexit, trading, currency, economic forecast, pound sterling, UK general election
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of Government
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of State
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse