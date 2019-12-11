'Terrifying Omen': Residents Shocked as Hundreds of Birds Mysteriously Drop Dead Out of the Sky

According to scientists, in-air bird deaths aren't due to some apocalyptic plague or insidious experiment— mass deaths like this happen all the time, with the reasons ranging from inclement weather to "tall buildings in cities, or cell phone towers, or wind turbines, or power lines."

The corpses of more than 300 starlings have been found strewn along a road in Bodedern, a village in the west of Anglesey, Wales, with their cause of death remaining a mystery and terrifying locals.

​The starlings were spotted near Llyn Llywenan, the largest fresh water lake on the Isle of Anglesey, by Hannah Stevens on her way home on 10 December, reported NorthWalesLive.

Dismayed Miss Stevens said she had initially seen the "massive flock" flying overhead before landing and then appearing to eat something in the road.

Just an hour later, the birds were all dead.

The footage was captured by the woman’s partner, Dafydd Edwards, who had ventured out to investigate the incident.

"There's easily more than 300 of them. I counted 150 last night but I gave up as there's just hundreds of them littered everywhere. It's as if they just dropped down dead from the sky,” said Edwards.

The man added:

"My partner spotted it when she was on the way to the doctors yesterday late afternoon. She said she saw hundreds of them flying over and thought it looked amazing but on her way back around an hour later they were all dead in the road. I didn't believe her so I went to see for myself. It's very strange, I can't put my finger on it.”

Dafydd Edwards got in touch with North Wales Rural Crime Team and the Animal and Plant Health Agency in the hope that they can shed some light on to how the birds died.

It is not the first time large numbers of birds have fallen from the sky in apocalyptic scenes, sparking conspiracy theories.

In 2011, as many as 5,000 birds fell to the earth on New Year’s eve in Arkansas, in the town of Beebe, with many of them crashing into trees, lampposts and buildings.

The phenomenon brought with it predictions of anything ranging from bad omens to the end of the world.

It was thought loud fireworks could have scared the birds to death, or caused them to crash to the ground.

A similar occurrence took place in the same town the following year, though the second time just over a hundred birds died.

Ornithologists claim that mass in-air deaths of birds can be caused by a wide range of things, such as inclement weather, tall structures that are constantly lit and disorient the birds, cell phone towers, wind turbines, or power lines.