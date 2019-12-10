Peskov Dismisses Avakov's Remark That Russian Official "Lost His Nerve" at Paris Summit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - In an interview with the Ukrainian media following the summit, Avakov alleged that Russian presidential aide Vyacheslav Surkov "blew his fuses", throwing papers "on a table or the floor" during talks in Paris on 9 December.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Pskov on Tuesday dismissed a remark by Ukraine’s Interior Minister Arsen Avakov alleging that a senior member of the Russian delegation at the Normandy Four summit in Paris 'lost his nerve' at some point during the talks.

"No. No such incident took place," Peskov said.

The summit with the heads of the four nations took place in the French capital Paris. The so-called Normandy format summit comes more than five years after the leaders of the four nations first met in France in 2014 in a bid to launch the peace process in Ukraine.

According to a communique adopted following the Normandy Four meeting in Paris, the four leaders have confirmed their commitment to the full implementation of the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine by year-end.