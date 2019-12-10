Election: Could Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson Lose Her East Dunbartonshire Seat to the SNP?

An atmosphere of apathy surrounds Kirkintilloch, the capital of East Dunbartonshire in the closing week of the UK’s general election campaign.
The small town just northeast of Glasgow appears markedly absent of general election canvassers as the heavy rain and 4pm dusks overshadow election enthusiasm.
As the UK election draws to a close, the sun could also be setting early on the incumbent MP Jo Swinson, who has also served as the leader the Liberal Democrats since July 2019.
Swinson holds the seat by just 5,339 votes, having taken the seat from the Scottish National Party (SNP) in 2017.
While polling shows the remain vote being squeezed by the Labour Party and independence sentiment rising in Scotland, the prospect of the young leader losing her seat has become a real possibility.
While the Liberal Democrat national campaign has seen a serious drop in recent weeks, the 39-year old’s elevation to the head of the party came out of a summer high for the Lib Dems.
What's a little drizzle of rain anyway? ☔ #GE2019 #EastDunbartonshire
— Jo Swinson (@joswinson) December 5, 2019
“People are dying because of austerity, do you know that?”
Jo Swinson confronted in Glasgow over the damages the Lib Dem’s have caused.
pic.twitter.com/TBybsKdYcD
— Momentum (@PeoplesMomentum) November 22, 2019
This youth worker asked Jo Swinson some pretty simple questions about cuts to youth services when she came to visit his centre. Not only could she not answer them - but the Lib Dems press person then tried to remove him from the room.
— laughter friends (@laughterfriends) December 4, 2019
She’s also been accused by locals of using the constituency as a platform for her national ambitions. Not attending hostings, or even living in the constituency she was elected to represent.
The SNP Wave
Yes, And you are a 'Scottish politician' who lives in England who wants to be leader of an English based party at the heart of the union in the Westminster establishment. Why on earth would any self respecting Scot vote for someone as duplicitous as you Jo?
— Nicola's No1 Comrade (@no1_nicola) June 29, 2019
It's the final push! Our incredible team in East Dunbartonshire are out, battling the hail, sleet and wind, all for the cause 🗳— Amy Callaghan (@AmyCallaghanSNP) December 10, 2019
It's time for change. A local, accountable MP here for the people, not the profile.
If you can lend a hand, get in touch or see below! #AmyforEastDun
Callaghan has hit out against Swinson throughout the campaign. During an interview with the National in November, she described the Lib Dem leader as “the architect of austerity”.
“I think what people have seen of me locally so far has been positive” Callaghan said.
She also criticised Swinson for her admitted readiness to “push the nuclear button” when, according to the Scottish CND, 60 per cent of Scots oppose the maintenance of the UKs Trident nuclear missile system.
70-year old Tom Kaine, a local resident, who voted remain in the EU referendum, said he would be voting for the SNP for the first time during the election.
“SNP to me, are the best bet to oppose the Tories”, he said.
When asked if he could see the Liberal leader lose her seat to the SNP, he said:
“In my lifetime the liberals have never been a voice among the working class. Personally, the Liberal party is something that I've never contemplated or listened to.”
While Swinson’s majority is relatively slim, she does command a 10% lead over the SNP. The Scottish Tories seem to be running a next to non-existent in their campaign, which may avoid splitting the unionist vote.
Sturgeon-Corbyn Coalition Fears
A Nationalist sweep of Scottish Tory and Liberal seats has been heavily forewarned by Boris Johnson, who claims that a hung parliament could result in a Labour-SNP coalition.
"It now appears the SNP may try to bundle (Corbyn) toward the throne like some Konstantin Chernenko figure”, Johnson said in October.
"Turning the whole of 2020 - which should be a great year for this country - into the chaos and cacophony of two more referendums.”
Swinson lost the seat once before to the SNP in the 2015 election, having held it since its establishment in 2005. Along with it, she also lost her junior cabinet role in the Lib Dem-Conservative coalition government.
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said in October that after the election she would make an official request "by Christmas" to whoever is in 10 Downing Street for a second independence referendum.
Three-Way Regicide?
While the future of East Dunbartonshire remains uncertain, its unpredictability is emblematic of the crossroads which the nation is currently finds itself in.
Being voted out or deposed is always a possibility which haunts party leaders, but at no time in recent history has the prospect of all three major parties in Westminster losing their positions been so likely.
Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also in danger of losing his seat in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, with a majority of just 5,034, as the local Labour candidate is in continuous campaign mode to oust the PM.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn holds one of the safest seats of any MP in parliament in Islington North, with 33,215 votes above the second-place Conservative candidate.
However, Corbyn could see his tenure as leader end even if Labour were to win the election.
In the event of a hung parliament, Labour could see themselves reliant on Lib Dem votes to secure a working majority, who have already made clear that they would not put Mr Corbyn into no.10 due to his historic euroskepticism.
If Mrs Swinson too were to lose her seat, it is conceivable that all three parties could replace their leaders by next week.
