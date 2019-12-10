Finland Approves World's Youngest Prime Minister

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Antti Rinne last week during a meeting at the president's residence.

Sanna Marin, a 34-year-old member of the Finnish parliament from the Social Democratic Party, has been approved as Finland's new prime minister. This makes Marin the youngest serving prime minister in the world.

Ninety-nine legislators supported Marin's candidacy, while seventy lawmakers voted against her.

The nomination comes as Finland's government resigned last week due to the loss of trust by the Centre Party, which is part of the governing coalition. The party lost confidence in the government over their mishandling of a two-week strike at the country's state postal service.

Sanna Marin was born on 16 November 1985 in Helsinki. She has been an MP since 2015 and has served as the Minister of Transport and Communications since 6 June of this year.