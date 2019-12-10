Four People Killed in Shooting at Hospital in Northeastern Czech Republic

Four people were killed and two seriously injured after a shooting occurred at a hospital in the Czech city of Ostrava on Tuesday, the police stated via Twitter. A search for the shooting suspect is currently underway, the statement added.
Na místě události jsou čtyři mrtví a dvě těžce zraněné osoby. Policie po pachateli intenzivně pátrá. Žádáme veřejnost o součinnost, v případě jakýchkoliv poznatků nás, prosím, kontaktujte na lince 158.— Policie ČR (@PolicieCZ) December 10, 2019
The police have posted a photo of the suspect asking for the public's help in searching for the perpetrator while also calling on them to exercise caution.
Žádáme veřejnost o pomoc při pátrání po pravděpodobném podezřelém. Zároveň vyzýváme k maximální možné obezřetnosti. pic.twitter.com/TKzL0PZe4T— Policie ČR (@PolicieCZ) December 10, 2019
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
