07:25 GMT +310 December 2019
    Britain's Prince Andrew attends the Duke of York Young Champions Trophy at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim, Northern Ireland, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.

    Royal Family and Friends Worry About Princess Beatrice After Prince Andrew’s Fallout – Reports

    © AP Photo / Liam McBurney
    Princess Beatrice, 31, is feeling the fallout from revelations that her father, Prince Andrew, was connected to Jeffrey Epstein, according to a new report.

    An insider told the Entertainment Tonight on Monday that "the family is very disappointed in the situation" and that Andrew has "embarrassed the family." Princess Beatrice and her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, have yet to set a wedding date after the official engagement announcement back in September – mostly due to the Duke of York’s interview.

    The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Beatrice to Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Her Royal Highness and Mr Mapelli Mozzi became engaged in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020. Further details will be announced in due course.⁣ ⁣ These photographs were taken by @princesseugenie. The 2nd photo shows Princess Beatrice’s engagement ring, which was designed by Edo in collaboration with the British jewellery designer Shaun Leane.⁣ ⁣ “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.” - Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi⁣ ⁣ “We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edoardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride. We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man. We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future.” - The Duke and Duchess of York.⁣ ⁣ “We are truly delighted about Edoardo’s and Beatrice’s engagement. The family have known Beatrice for most of her life. Edo and Beatrice are made for each other, and their happiness and love for each other is there for all to see. They share an incredibly strong and united bond, their marriage will only strengthen what is already a wonderful relationship.” - Nikki Williams-Ellis and Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi

    "Everyone right now is concerned about Bea," the source said. "Poor Bea. She deserves to have the wedding she wants and the public is going to go nuts (because of her father)."

    The Daily Mail reported on Sunday that the couple's engagement party was canceled over fears that the paparazzi would swarm over Andrew. Beatrice and Mozzi reportedly have opted instead for a small gathering at a friend's home.

    “Bea has had to change the date of her engagement party at the Chiltern Firehouse because of fears there will be too many photographers outside looking for (Andrew),” the insider told the outlet. “But the venue choice caused alarm among pals concerned, it was far too high-profile given the sensitive time her family is going through.”

    Following his interview with the BBC in mid-November, which was widely characterised as a “car crash,” Buckingham Palace suspended the now-disgraced Andrew from all royal and public duties. The royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that the decision to have Andrew step down from his royal duties must have been especially tough on Queen Elizabeth II.

    “It must have been incredibly hard for the Queen, his mother – Andrew is widely regarded to be her favourite son – but she recognized that there was a huge amount of damage being done to the monarchy,” Nicholl said. “He had no option, the Queen had no option, but for Andrew to step back from royal duties.”

