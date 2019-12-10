Royal Family and Friends Worry About Princess Beatrice After Prince Andrew’s Fallout – Reports

An insider told the Entertainment Tonight on Monday that "the family is very disappointed in the situation" and that Andrew has "embarrassed the family." Princess Beatrice and her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, have yet to set a wedding date after the official engagement announcement back in September – mostly due to the Duke of York’s interview.
"Everyone right now is concerned about Bea," the source said. "Poor Bea. She deserves to have the wedding she wants and the public is going to go nuts (because of her father)."
The Daily Mail reported on Sunday that the couple's engagement party was canceled over fears that the paparazzi would swarm over Andrew. Beatrice and Mozzi reportedly have opted instead for a small gathering at a friend's home.
“Bea has had to change the date of her engagement party at the Chiltern Firehouse because of fears there will be too many photographers outside looking for (Andrew),” the insider told the outlet. “But the venue choice caused alarm among pals concerned, it was far too high-profile given the sensitive time her family is going through.”
Following his interview with the BBC in mid-November, which was widely characterised as a “car crash,” Buckingham Palace suspended the now-disgraced Andrew from all royal and public duties. The royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that the decision to have Andrew step down from his royal duties must have been especially tough on Queen Elizabeth II.
“It must have been incredibly hard for the Queen, his mother – Andrew is widely regarded to be her favourite son – but she recognized that there was a huge amount of damage being done to the monarchy,” Nicholl said. “He had no option, the Queen had no option, but for Andrew to step back from royal duties.”
