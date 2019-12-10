The summit with the heads of the four nations took place in the French capital Paris. This is the first such event since 2016.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and French President Emmanuel Macron are answering questions from the press in Paris on 9 December, following talks at the Normandy Four summit.

The so-called Normandy format summit comes more than five years after leaders of the four nations first met in France in 2014 in a bid to launch the peace process in Ukraine.

