Greece Seeks EU Sanctions on Turkey in Maritime Border Row – Top Diplomat

"I called for direct condemnation of these memorandums and suggested creating a framework for sanctions in case Turkey and the government in Tripoli refuse to cooperate", Dendias said.

The top Greek diplomat spoke after EU foreign ministers met in Brussels for talks. In their final document, the diplomats said they had expressed concerns at the meeting with the Turkish-Libyan agreements, but took no further steps.

At the OIC Senior Public and Private Sector Investment Conference today, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara may consider sending troops to Lybia if Greece, Israel, and Egypt tried to "act in the region without Turkey's approval".

🔴#HUGE

President Erdoğan:



▪️If Turkey decides Libya's military support, it does not get permission from anyone.



▪️We are ready to provide all kinds of support to Libya.



▪️Greece, Israel and Egypt cannot step in this region without our approval.



On 28 November, Turkey and Libya's UN-backed government in Tripoli signed two deals last month that set a new maritime border between them in the Mediterranean and expanded their military cooperation. The agreements sparked an outcry from Greece, Cyprus, and Egypt.