French Politician Melenchon Sentenced to 3 Months in Prison for Intimidating Officials - Reports

Member of the French parliament and former presidential hopeful Jean-Luc Mélenchon has been sentenced to a suspended three-month term and an 8,000 euro fine by a court for "acts of intimidation towards a magistrate and a depositary of the public authority, rebellion and provocation".
Commenting on the ruling, the politician announced his intention to go to the Criminal Court of Bobigny in order to appeal the verdict.
"I will be condemned for 'rebellion' and 'sedition'. I will be an official rebel. It is no longer a conviction, it is a decoration", he said.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)