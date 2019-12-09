Register
09 December 2019
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech to workers during a Conservative Party general election campaign visit to John Smedley Mill in Matlock, central England, on December 5, 2019.

    Boris Johnson Takes Aim at Pro-Brexit Labour Seats Across UK in Last Push Before National Vote

    Polling stations across Britain will open on 12 December, with voters expected to throw their weight behind one of the listed candidates. The biggest stumbling block still surrounds how they (and their electorate) view Britain’s future in or outside the EU.

    With three days to go before the national vote, the Tories are hoping to win longstanding Labour constituencies that were strictly in favour of leaving the EU in the 2016 referendum – predominantly in the Midlands and northern England, including in Humber, Sunderland etc., the BBC reported citing the party.

    In a speech in Sunderland, 61 percent of which cast their votes for Brexit, the prime minister is expected to shift his focus to the way “the Labour party has let you down most of all", the edition notes, adding Johnson will most certainly attack Parliament saying it has “delayed” and “denied” Brexit.

    "It's now been 1,264 days since Sunderland's roar was heard on the night of 23 June 2016", Johnson is expected to say, before proceeding to attack the Parliament:

    "1,264 days in which Parliament should have delivered what you voted for, taken us out of the EU, and addressed all the reasons you voted so decisively for change", he added implying that the Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn essentially dishonoured the results of the referendum.

    Johnson will also set out to southwest England, targeting the pro-Lib Dem voters.

    The Conservative Party says the geography of the prime minister’s business trip is indeed vast as he is intending to "visit every region in England and Wales" in the final three days before polling day on Thursday.

    Johnson "will be visiting high streets, businesses, pubs and markets across England and Wales", telling voters that "the only way they can get Brexit done and unleash Britain's potential" is to vote Conservative, the party added.

    ‘Ending Austerity’ or Ushering in Second Brexit Vote?

    Labour, meanwhile, is reportedly focusing on finance-related matters, vowing to deliver an appropriate budget to "end austerity", according to the promises John McDonnell is expected to make in a speech about the party's priorities for its potential first 100 days in government.

    The Lib Dems appear to be doubling down on their anti-Brexit rhetoric, as the party is expected to promise effective legislation to stop Brexit immediately after the general election. They are pledging to introduce two draft bills they say would pave the way for another EU referendum.

    The first would reportedly enable the Electoral Commission to start consultations over a referendum question, while the second one would set up a referendum on the currently approved Brexit deal, with the second option of remaining in the EU.

    "Every vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to stop Boris and stop Brexit", Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson said.

    Tax Dilemma

    There is one common theme in the three parties’ agendas: they all say they would take advantage of low interest rates to take out bank loans to heavily invest in infrastructure.

    Labour and the Lib Dems would also increase the corporate tax, while the Conservatives have scrapped a planned rate cut for it.

    In general, Labour is planning to increase taxes on the top 5% of earners, those taking home £80,000 a year or more, while the Conservatives vow to freeze National Insurance, income tax, and VAT rates.

    The Party promised a tax cut in their first Budget by increasing the National Insurance fund, so workers will not have to pay it until their wages reach £9,500.

    Brits will go to polls this Thursday, 12 December. Following the recent last pre-election debate between the two top candidates to occupy 10 Downing – Johnson and Corbyn - Pollster YouGov released a “snap poll”. The UK-based data analytics firm posed the following question: "Leaving aside your own party preferences, who do you think performed best overall in tonight’s debate?”

    According to their results, Johnson came out on top during the debate, albeit with a slim margin.

    general election, election, vote, Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn, Brexit
