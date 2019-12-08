Register
20:24 GMT +308 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech to workers during a Conservative Party general election campaign visit to John Smedley Mill in Matlock, central England, on December 5, 2019.

    Not the Docs You’re Looking For: Johnson Blasts Border Checks Report 'Leaked' by Corbyn as 'Wrong'

    © AFP 2019 / HANNAH MCKAY
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107750/49/1077504970.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912081077517318-not-the-docs-youre-looking-for-johnson-blasts-border-checks-report-leaked-by-corbyn-as-wrong/

    Previously, Johnson's key opponent in Parliament, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, accused the Tory head of lying about how the post-Brexit border in Ireland would operate under the freshly negotiated divorce deal with the EU, citing an obtained confidential government report.

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has doubled down on his statements that there will be no border checks "both ways" in Ireland after Brexit, calling a report on the future border with the EU, cited by Jeremy Corbyn, "wrong". He added, though, that one-way checks are possible under certain conditions.

    "The deal we’ve done with the EU is a brilliant deal and it allows us to do all the things that Brexit was about […] the only checks that there would be, would be if something was coming from GB via Northern Ireland and was going on to the Republic", he clarified.

    Previously, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn stated during a press conference that a confidential government report he had obtained showed that there would be customs checks between Northern Ireland and Britain, calling Johnson's statements regarding no border in the Irish Sea "simply not true". Corbyn further claimed that this way, Brexit will be "disastrous for businesses and jobs all across the UK".

    Clash Ahead of Snap Election

    Corbyn's Labour Party and Johnson's Tories have been fighting for votes in recent weeks, with a snap general election scheduled for 12 December. The vote was called after Johnson failed to gather enough support in the Parliament to pass his renegotiated Brexit deal with the EU. The prime minister hopes that the new Parliament will give him the necessary mandate to finally withdraw his country from the European Union.

    Young migrants paint a sheet of paper with the lettering 'I love UK' in the 'Jungle' migrant camp, in Calais, northern France, on October 31, 2016, during a massive operation to clear the squalid settlement where 6,000-8,000 people have been living in dire conditions.
    © AFP 2019 / Philippe Huguen
    Boris Johnson Unveils Post-Brexit Scheme to Root Out Low-Skilled Migration to UK

    The new deal, reached between London and Brussels on 17 October, managed to address the controversial issue that prevented Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May, from passing her Brexit bill – the backstop clause. Under it, Northern Ireland would have had to operate under EU regulations for an indefinite period of time until a more permanent solution to avoid a hard border in Ireland would be found.

    Despite managing to eliminate the backstop clause, Boris Johnson failed to gather enough votes to support his divorce bill, with Parliament rescheduling his 31 October Brexit deadline to 31 January, despite the prime minister's vehement opposition.

    Related:

    Mama, I'm a Criminal: Boris Johnson Confesses the Naughtiest Thing He Has Ever Done
    Boris Johnson Unveils Post-Brexit Scheme to Root Out Low-Skilled Migration to UK
    Boris Johnson 'Should Certainly' do Interview With Andrew Neil – Brexit Party Member
    'It's Raining, I Blame Boris': Gary Neville Mocked For Saying Prime Minister Johnson Fuels Racism
    BBC Slammed for ‘Hysterical’ and Biased Reporting Following ‘Empty Chair’ Challenge to Johnson
    Tags:
    leak, Irish border, Ireland, UK, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Astride Together: Wives of World Leaders Enjoying Horseback Riding
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse