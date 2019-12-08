Register
18:22 GMT +308 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    French President Emmanuel Macron attends a commemoration ceremony for Armistice day, 101 years after the end of the First World War, at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

    Who Else Otherwise? France Dragging Russia Into Macron Exposé

    © REUTERS / JOHANNA GERON
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107733/24/1077332488.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912081077516295-who-else-otherwise-france-dragging-russia-into-macron-expose/

    France is arguably witnessing a sort of an anti-Russia hysteria, with media eagerly chewing over hacking stories and dragging in Russian “spies” under vague wording “as proved by technical data.”

    Hardly had the political elite commented on Le Monde’s article about the alleged Russian “cell” operating across Europe, than a new story followed right on the heels, with the French newspaper demonstrating an unrivalled fixation on Russian spies, both digital and offline.

    This time Russian intelligence has been reported as playing a role in the 2017 scandal around a leaked email exchange between then-presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron and his close circle.

    The incident dubbed “Macron Leaks” happened right ahead of the first round of the presidential vote.

    LeMonde implicated two hacking groups purported to be under the key directorate of the Joint Staff - APT28 (Fancy Bear) and Sandworm.

    “It is the first time that technical data has proved the complicity of two hacking groups linked to Russian intelligence, in a theft from Macron’s election campaign”, the article notes citing no exact findings, though.

    Earlier, this same paper reported a joint effort by British, Swiss, French, and US intelligence to come up with a list of, to say the least, 15 individuals – the “cell” of purported Russian spies said to have been moving via France's Haute-Savoie region between 2014 and 2018. 

    The investigation claims that the afore-mentioned people made their way through the region, including the towns of Chamonix, Evian and Annemasse, pinpointing the places where they allegedly ate, stayed and shopped. However, it remains unclear and unconfirmed whether these activities were exclusively related to spying, rather than daily routines any human being typically follows.

    And while the newspaper noted that the investigators haven't found any material or arms left over by the alleged agents, a senior French intelligence official enthusiastically assumed that "the most likely hypothesis is to consider it (Haute-Savoie) as a rear base for all the clandestine operations carried out by unit 29155 in Europe".

    Speaking at a high-profile conference on the Mediterranean, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov opted for a bit of a condescending tone:

    “However, it [the cell] conducted no intelligence, but nonetheless it is ‘a cell’”, Lavrov dropped in passing.

    The foreign minister showed no less irony as he jeered at so-called "data" about Russian agents operating in Chile, amid ongoing protests in the country, as well as cheekily called not to “seek sensations” in claims about Russian contract fighters in Libya.

    Related:

    US Authorities Arrest Minor Allegedly Aligned With Group That Hacked Jack Dorsey
    Julian Assange is Being Persecuted for Exposing 'Crimes of Historic Importance' Say Journalists
    Sly Elephant Breaks Electric Fence with Brilliant Hack - Video
    Tags:
    alleged Russian hackers, Russian hackers, France, agent, Emmanuel Macron, spy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Astride Together: Wives of World Leaders Enjoying Horseback Riding
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse