15:50 GMT +308 December 2019
    Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn practicing in the studio before the start of the Channel 4 News' General Election debate in central London, Thursday Nov. 28, 2019

    Labour Member Called for 'Complete Extinction of Jews', Nearly Got Away Clean, Bombshell Leaks Say

    © REUTERS / Kirsty O'Connor
    by
    The disciplinary files leaked by the media offer the first comprehensive insight into how Labour has dealt with its anti-Semitism issue over the past few months, implying no sufficient action has ensued despite Jeremy Corbyn’s pledges to this end.

    Per secret files seen by The Sunday Times, the party’s reputation is still mired in anti-Semitism controversies that have triggered multiple complaints about blatantly anti-Jewish sentiment, with the party purported to be acting inefficiently to stamp it out.

    The documents suggest that most of the dozens of existing complaints have resulted in very lenient punishments, if any at all, despite Jeremy Corbyn’s election campaign pledges of zero tolerance.

    More specifically, a leaked video recording from the party’s disciplinary committee in late October sports an official complain that over 130 cases remain unresolved despite the “vast majority” having been reported to the party 18 months ago, while at least one case has been there for the past 3 years.

    The files suggest that Labour members went as far as to liken Jews to killer viruses, label them “bent nose manipulative liars” and call for the “extermination of every Jew on the planet”.

    For instance, once Labour member from Nottingham wrote in black and white that “Jews represent a viral infection that need to be completely eliminated” and ascertained that he wanted the “complete extinction of all Jews”.

    The papers added that it took more than 10 months for the party to show him the door after the case first came to light 2018.

    In a no less blatant case, another party member was allowed to stay in the ranks after allegedly confronting a veteran councillor at a Labour meeting and shouting that he “licked the bum of Jews for money".

    Labour said claims about the large numbers of outstanding complaints were “categorically untrue” and said the people involved would now be expelled in weeks rather than months as a result of new powers introduced by Corbyn.

    “This is proof of the robust action the party is taking to root out anti-Semitism", the party added. “No other party has introduced rapid expulsion processes", it went on.

    Earlier this week, Corbyn offered his apologies “for everything that has happened” with regard to the continuing spat between his Labour Party and the Jewish community in the UK.

    He stated that anti-Semitism would not be tolerated under a Labour government, if the party wins on 12 December, responding to accusations from UK Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, who claimed Corbyn had allowed the “poison” of intolerance to “take root” among the party's ranks.

    According to a Campaign Against Anti-Semitism (CAA) report, Corbyn is still the top favoured political leader among those Britons who hold anti-Semitic views.

    Tags:
    UK, general election, vote, anti-Semitism, Jeremy Corbyn
