No Eternal Rest For You! Citizens of French Commune Prohibited From Dying on Weekends, Holidays

La Gresle is a commune of some 900 citizens not far from the French city of Lyon that has been dealing with a lack of medical professionals, resulting in people having limited access to the healthcare system.

Isabelle Dugelet, mayor of the French commune La Gresle, has issued a decree prohibiting local citizens from dying on weekends and holidays.

The decree may seem weird, but according to the mayor, behind the provocative decree hides the desire to attract attention to the problems of the local medical services.

According to the mayor, many people in their commune don't have a doctor anymore due to a lack of medical staff and are struggling to get the necessary care. If they go to a doctor in another region, they can get a penalty to their health reimbursement.

The mayor noted that the French people are able to mobilise forces on such topics as climate emergency, pool closures, or public services but they're divided when it comes to the issue of healthcare in rural areas.