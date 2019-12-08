Register
    Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York visits the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital to open the new Stanmore Building, in London, Britain March 21, 2019.

    Prince Andrew Used British Tycoon's Luxury Jet While on Duty - Report

    © REUTERS / POOL New
    UK Prince Andrew dropped out of the public eye after numerous witnesses alleged that the Duke of York was involved in a sex trafficking ring of girls organized by American paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

    The ongoing probe into the apparent suicide death of the wealthy American paedophile and his ties with powerful people continues to draw scrutiny. The Mail on Sunday broke the news that Prince Andrew made a secret deal to fly around the world on a £40 million ($52 million) luxury 14-seat jet owned by tycoon David Rowland.

    According to the media report, citing leaked correspondence, Prince Andrew has for the last two years used a Bombardier Global Express at least five times while on official duties.

    Prince Andrew reportedly sought assurances that the aircraft would have tight security while it was on the ground at Farnborough airport in Hampshire, because "it was going to be used by members of the royal family", according to The Mail on Sunday.

    According to the estimations, cited by the UK-based media outlet the Global Express, with a range of over 7,000 miles (11,000 kilometers), the aircraft has a luxurious cabin fitted out to the exact requirements of the owner and costs up to £7,600 ($9 986) per hour to hire.

    The leaked documents, cited by the media outlet, note that Prince Andrew was apparently working around the London's failure to replace obsolete aircraft provided to the royal family by the RAF.

    The deal on the Global Express jet was reportedly inked in 2010, when Prince Andrew was still a UK trade envoy. Records reveal, however, that the Duke of York has flown on the luxury aircraft as recently as May.

    The Mail, on Sunday, revealed earlier, citing sources, how Prince Andrew helped the jet owner Rowland to propel his Luxembourg-based bank for the super-rich while on overseas trade envoy missions.

    David Rowland stepped down in 2010 as UK Conservative party treasurer amid reported controversy surrounding his business affairs.

