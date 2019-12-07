Register
16:06 GMT +307 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Prince Andrew

    A Turn for the Worse: Second Epstein Victim Alleges That She Had Sex With Prince Andrew - Report

    CC BY 2.0 / Chatham House / Prince Andrew
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107734/62/1077346257.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912071077510290-Prince-Andrew-Jeffrey-Epstein/

    After being driven out of public life following accusations of sexual abuse, it didn’t appear that the situation could possibly get much worse for Prince Andrew. However, things may now deteriorate further with an unnamed accuser stepping forward with fresh allegations.

    A second woman who alleged abuse at the hands of convicted paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein has also claimed that she had sex with Prince Andrew, according to an exclusive by the Mirror.

    The latest allegations come hot on the heels of Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre’s television appearance in which she claimed she too was ordered to have sex with Andrew multiple times when she was aged just 17.

    The second woman to make claims against the 59-year-old Andrew is reportedly speaking to lawyers representing Miss Giuffre about her own experiences of sexual predation at the hands of the Monarch. The Mirror quoted a "well connected" source as saying that the lawyers are now conducting a “rigorous investigation” as to whether the new allegations can be included in the upcoming lawsuit against the deceased Epstein’s estate.

    “Any of the abused girls in Epstein’s orbit knew not only of his demands but also his anger. He ruled with fear. His victims knew that if they didn’t do what was expected of them there would be repercussions,” the source is quoted as saying.

    However, there are no developments so far which suggest that the second woman was coerced by force into having sex with Prince Andrew. Yet, the same source told the Mirror that the second woman’s accusations are being taken seriously, and that it appears likely that she may have been a victim of Epstein's and Prince Andrew’s.

    If the second woman - whose name is yet to be publicly disclosed - decides to present her case to a judge, then she would become the second woman to say under oath that she had sex with the Duke of York, raising yet more questions about the exact nature of Prince Andrew’s relationship with Epstein.

    So far, Buckingham Palace has not released a public statement on the second accusation.

    Virginia Giuffre, the first public accuser, has alleged that Mr Epstein trafficked her to Prince Andrew in 2001 from which time they had sex three times.

    Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a sexual assault victim, speaks during a press conference outside a Manhattan court in New York
    © AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews
    Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a sexual assault victim, speaks during a press conference outside a Manhattan court in New York

    This week, Miss Giuffre appeared on BBC Panorama to tell the tale that the British nation had been waiting with bated breath to hear.

    “He knows what happened. I know what happened, and there’s only one of us telling the truth, and I know that’s me,” she said while on the verge of tears.

    For his part, Prince Andrew has denied Miss Giuffre’s allegations, repeatedly stating that he has “no recollection” of meeting her despite the fact that there is a photo of the two together.

    A third woman, Johanna Sjoberg, now 39 years old, claimed back in August that she too was fondled by Prince Andrew, who allegedly sat her on his knee and touched her breast in Epstein’s New York home back in 2001, when she was 21 years old.

    The situation took another turn for the worse for Andrew this week when a witness came forward claiming that she was “feet away” from him and Miss Giuffre dancing at a nightclub in London back in March 2001. That account, if proven to be true, would undermine the Prince’s story which claims that he was with his daughter on the same evening at a pizza restaurant.

    This week, nine more women came forward to say that they had been abused by Mr Epstein, with one of them reportedly being as young as 13 years old at the time of the assault.

    Following his interview with the BBC in mid-November, which was widely characterised as a “car crash,” Buckingham Palace suspended the now disgraced Andrew from all royal and public duties. Since then, he has become a pariah within the British monarchy. Moreover, it is possible that he may be called upon for an interview by American authorities who are conducting extensive investigations into what appears to be a campaign of mass sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein against at least 16 young women.

    Tags:
    sexual abuse, UK royal family, Virginia Roberts, Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Astride Together: Wives of World Leaders Enjoying Horseback Riding
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse