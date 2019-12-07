A Turn for the Worse: Second Epstein Victim Alleges That She Had Sex With Prince Andrew - Report

After being driven out of public life following accusations of sexual abuse, it didn’t appear that the situation could possibly get much worse for Prince Andrew. However, things may now deteriorate further with an unnamed accuser stepping forward with fresh allegations.

A second woman who alleged abuse at the hands of convicted paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein has also claimed that she had sex with Prince Andrew, according to an exclusive by the Mirror.

The latest allegations come hot on the heels of Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre’s television appearance in which she claimed she too was ordered to have sex with Andrew multiple times when she was aged just 17.

The second woman to make claims against the 59-year-old Andrew is reportedly speaking to lawyers representing Miss Giuffre about her own experiences of sexual predation at the hands of the Monarch. The Mirror quoted a "well connected" source as saying that the lawyers are now conducting a “rigorous investigation” as to whether the new allegations can be included in the upcoming lawsuit against the deceased Epstein’s estate.

“Any of the abused girls in Epstein’s orbit knew not only of his demands but also his anger. He ruled with fear. His victims knew that if they didn’t do what was expected of them there would be repercussions,” the source is quoted as saying.

However, there are no developments so far which suggest that the second woman was coerced by force into having sex with Prince Andrew. Yet, the same source told the Mirror that the second woman’s accusations are being taken seriously, and that it appears likely that she may have been a victim of Epstein's and Prince Andrew’s.

If the second woman - whose name is yet to be publicly disclosed - decides to present her case to a judge, then she would become the second woman to say under oath that she had sex with the Duke of York, raising yet more questions about the exact nature of Prince Andrew’s relationship with Epstein.

So far, Buckingham Palace has not released a public statement on the second accusation.

Virginia Giuffre, the first public accuser, has alleged that Mr Epstein trafficked her to Prince Andrew in 2001 from which time they had sex three times.

This week, Miss Giuffre appeared on BBC Panorama to tell the tale that the British nation had been waiting with bated breath to hear.

“He knows what happened. I know what happened, and there’s only one of us telling the truth, and I know that’s me,” she said while on the verge of tears.

"I implore the people in the UK to stand up beside me.”



Virginia Giuffre says she was trafficked as a teenager and asks the British public to not accept this "as being OK.”



The Duke of York emphatically denies any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Giuffre. pic.twitter.com/vnOSI9Znu0 — Panorama 🌐 (@BBCPanorama) 2 December 2019

For his part, Prince Andrew has denied Miss Giuffre’s allegations, repeatedly stating that he has “no recollection” of meeting her despite the fact that there is a photo of the two together.

A third woman, Johanna Sjoberg, now 39 years old, claimed back in August that she too was fondled by Prince Andrew, who allegedly sat her on his knee and touched her breast in Epstein’s New York home back in 2001, when she was 21 years old.

The situation took another turn for the worse for Andrew this week when a witness came forward claiming that she was “feet away” from him and Miss Giuffre dancing at a nightclub in London back in March 2001. That account, if proven to be true, would undermine the Prince’s story which claims that he was with his daughter on the same evening at a pizza restaurant.

This week, nine more women came forward to say that they had been abused by Mr Epstein, with one of them reportedly being as young as 13 years old at the time of the assault.

Following his interview with the BBC in mid-November, which was widely characterised as a “car crash,” Buckingham Palace suspended the now disgraced Andrew from all royal and public duties. Since then, he has become a pariah within the British monarchy. Moreover, it is possible that he may be called upon for an interview by American authorities who are conducting extensive investigations into what appears to be a campaign of mass sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein against at least 16 young women.