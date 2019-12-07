Organizers of 'Climate March' in Madrid Claims 500,000 Participants, Police Report 15,000

The Climate March was held in Madrid in connection with the international climate conference COP25. It was attended by Swedish teen eco-activist Greta Thunberg and representatives of environmental organizations Greenpeace, Alliance for Climate, 2020 Rise For Climate, and Fridays For Future.
"Today we are talking about a march for climate # 6DPorElClima, in which more than 500,000 people took to the streets," the Ecologists in Action wrote on Twitter.
According to the Spanish National Police, the number of participants was 15,000, which is 30 times less than claimed by organizers.
Greta Thunberg arrived in Madrid by night train from Lisbon, where she arrived on Tuesday from the United States with her father in a private catamaran Vagabonde.
The UN Climate Change Conference COP25 is being held in Madrid from 2 to 13 December and is chaired by Chile. Representatives of almost 200 countries take part in it, about 30,000 people were accredited to the event.
