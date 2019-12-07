Russian Embassy in UK Seeks Details in Obretetskiy's Death in Oxshott, Surrey

Surrey police earlier launched an investigation after Russian-born businessman, Dmitry Obretetskiy, 49, was killed in a car wreck involving three vehicles while walking his dog in the town of Oxshott.

According to the Russian Embassy in London, diplomats are coordinating efforts with UK police to determine the details of Obretetskiy's death and will provide assistance to the relatives of the deceased man.

"In connection with the incoming inquiries about the death of Russian businessman Dmitry Obretetskiy on 30 November in the suburbs of London, we would like to clarify the following. The Embassy became aware of the incident that led to Obretetskiy's death from media reports. Consular department staffers are currently in contact with the police to find out the circumstances of the incident as well as the civil status of the deceased man", a representative of the Russian diplomatic mission said, adding that "the Embassy is ready to provide Obretetskiy's relatives the necessary assistance in the evenot of an inquiry".

Obretetskiy was the founder of Russian company Magnat, which distributes Mars, Nestle, and Procter & Gamble products in Russia. Obretetskiy set up the company in Volgograd in 1991.

According to Surrey police, the tycoon was taken to a hospital with serious injuries on 25 November after being hit by a car while he was heading back to his house in Oxshott. He died five days later, after going into a coma. Obretetskiy and his family reportedly left Russia for the United Kingdom several years ago.