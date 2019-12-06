French Prime Minister to Unveil Universal Pension Plan Next Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Friday that he would take the wraps off the detailed pension plan next week, as he sought to assuage workers’ concerns over lower payouts.

"I will present the government project in its entirety at noon next Wednesday to the Economic, Social and Environmental Council, which is a panel for social dialogue," he promised.

Philippe said, in an aired address to the nation, that he would meet with railroad and transport unions later in the day in the hope of finding a compromise after thousands of their employees took to the streets on Thursday.

He also assured educators, who are expected to be hurt the most by the pension overhaul, that their take-home pensions would increase. A million of French teachers rely on bonuses to make ends meet.

President Emmanuel Macron said he was determined to see the reform through. It aims to do away with 42 different pension plans in favour of a universal points-based scheme, which people fear would mean working longer for a smaller payout.