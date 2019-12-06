James Taylor, from UK disability equality charity Scope, said: "These opinions are outdated, inexcusable, and should be consigned to history. Disabled people should be paid equally for the work that they do."

Conservative parliamentary candidate Sally-Ann Hart, has been caught on camera telling a campaign event people with disabilities should be paid less than the minimum wage as "they don’t understand money".

The Hastings and Rye hopeful was met with jeers and boos by a scandalised audience as she defended sharing an article suggesting disabled people should be paid less on Facebook.

Hart, currently councillor for Rother District Council, said disabled people “should be given the opportunity to work because it’s to do with the happiness they have about working [sic]” but should be paid less because they “don’t understand about [sic] money”, prompting the audience to shout “shameful” and “they deserve a salary”. “It’s about them being happy at work. It’s about having a therapeutic exemption and the article was in support of employing people with learning disabilities, that is what it was,” she fumbled.

​One audience member identified themselves as autistic, and shouted that they wanted to get paid appropriately for the work they did, while another individual shouted “how patronising, how dare you”.

​The article in question appeared in The Spectator in 2017 – written by Rosa Monckton, whose daughter has Downs Syndrome, it for a “therapeutic exemption” to the minimum wage, to help people with learning difficulties find and maintain work.

Hart later told the BBC she was merely "trying to emphasise more needs to be done to help those with learning disabilities into the workplace and having properly paid work".