Labour Up and Lib Dems Down in Latest Ipsos Mori Election Poll

Boris Johnson's Tory Party remains solid at 44% according to the latest poll, despite the apparent drop in his personal approval.

On 6 December the Evening Standard published the latest Ipsos Mori poll results reflecting an increase in support for Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party. The poll, commissioned by the London-based paper, shows Labour's electoral favourability ratings improve by 4% as those of the Liberal Democrats plummet by 3% compared to two weeks ago. Meanwhile the Tory position has not changed:

POLL

The race tightens as Labour and Corbyn put on support



The centre-right paper caharacterised the 3% drop for the Lib Dems as "disastrous" for their leader Jo Swinson, "whose policy to revoke Brexit without a second referendum has come under fire".

Other key findings, according to the Evening Standard, include that Brexit and Healthcare remain the first and second most important issues for voters with the Tories tacking the lead in the former and Labour leading in the latter. Corbyn's "satisfaction" ratings have improved by 9% since October to 24% (among the general public) compared to 36% of the public that the poll says are satisfied with Tory Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "Mr Johnson’s satisfaction scores have worsened", the paper says. Swinson’s scores have also declined "as her profile has risen" with a 29% satisfaction rating from the overall public. Support for all of the political leaders is far higher within the respective political parties as Corbyn's approval within Labour Party supporters at approximately 67%.

No explanation is given for the actual reasons why people feel satisfied or unsatisfied with the respective party leaders.

Ipsos MORI say they interviewed 1,545 adults across Great Britain by telephone from 2 - 4 December.