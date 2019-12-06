Register
13:33 GMT +306 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This video grab image released on December 20, 2011 by SITE Intelligence Group shows a clip from Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) focusing on slain Yemeni-American cleric Anwar al-Awlaki, and featuring footage of a speech from Awlaki to the American people and Muslims in the West. The 33 minute, 16 second English-subtitled video, titled, The Martyr of Daawah (Call), was posted on jihadist forums on December 20, 201

    YouTube Videos by Al-Qaeda Preacher Who Inspired London Bridge Attacker Still Online – Report

    © AFP 2019 / HO / SITE Intelligence Group
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107750/12/1077501238.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912061077501154-youtube-videos-by-al-qaeda-preacher-who-inspired-london-bridge-attacker-still-online--report/

    Anwar al-Awlaki, a Muslim scholar and cleric, as well as al-Qaeda’s leading English-language propagandist, has inspired acts of terror in the West. One of his latest disciples was the man who killed two people and injured several others near London Bridge last week.

    It’s been eight years since US drones took out Anwar al-Awlaki, but his hateful message lives on – apparently in part thanks to YouTube’s sloppiness.

    The Times reported on Thursday that it had discovered over a hundred videos of lectures by the Islamist cleric, who was one of al-Qaeda’s most prominent propagandists.

    In those videos, Awlaki was said to be glorifying martyrdom as well as encouraging Muslims to attack non-believers and create a global Islamic state.

    The Sun claimed it had separately found videos in which Awlaki calls for Islam to be “spread by the sword” among non-believers who resist the faith.

    The Counter Extremism Project, a non-governmental group that combats radical groups and their online recruitment efforts, said that one video was used to “rally supporters and lionise terrorists, whom Awlaki refers to admiringly as shaheed (martyrs).”

    CEP senior adviser Ian Acheson said: “Try searching for porn on Facebook, you can’t do it. Upload copyright material to YouTube and it’s down within seconds. But it’s not the same for these clips promoting hateful ideologies. The next government must get the Online Harms White Paper into law.”

    Google, which owns YouTube, apparently deleted the videos after reporters flagged them. YouTube has made multiple changes to its hate speech policies in the past years, without really going into detail. In September, the platform said it had removed over 100,000 videos and over 17,000 channels for violating its hate speech rules between April and June of this year – five times more than it removed in the previous three months.

    Anwar Awlaki, a US-born radical Islamic cleric, was killed by a CIA drone strike in Yemen in 2011. He was one of al-Qaeda’s most influential personalities and is believed to have inspired dozens of terror acts in the US and in Europe. US intelligence officials also designated him “chief of external operations” for al-Qaeda* in the Arabian Peninsula.

    This video image released courtesy of SITE Intelligence Group, shows a never-before-released pictures of Anwar al-Awlaki, who was killed in a CIA drone strike on September 30, 2011
    © AFP 2019 / HO / SITE Intelligence Group
    This video image released courtesy of SITE Intelligence Group, shows a never-before-released pictures of Anwar al-Awlaki, who was killed in a CIA drone strike on September 30, 2011

    It was discovered during the 9/11 investigation that two of the hijackers had attended Awlaki’s mosque in San Diego. Nidal Hasan, the man who killed 13 people in the Fort Hood shooting in 2009, had asked him for guidance about killing US soldiers.

    Usman Khan, the terrorist who killed two people in the London Bridge stabbing on 29 November, had served six years in jail for his role in an al-Qaeda inspired terror cell. At the time he was jailed in 2012, a UK court found he was also motivated by Awlaki’s internet propaganda.

    The Counter Extremism Project previously said it had identified 90 terrorists in Europe and the US with ties to Awlaki.

    Al-Qaeda is a terror group outlawed in Russia, the US, the EU, and many other countries.

    Tags:
    al-Qaeda, Anwar al-Awlaki
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actress Emma Watson in the Looking for Juliet 2020 Pirelli Calendar
    "Looking For Juliet": Pirelli Unveils Shakespeare-Themed 2020 Calendar
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse