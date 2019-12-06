The Ministerial Council is the organisation’s most important annual event, gathering together the ministers of foreign affairs of the OSCE's participating countries and 11 partner states from the Mediterranean and Asia.

The current OSCE Ministerial Council event, held this year in the Slovak capital Bratislava, is the organisation’s most important annual event gathering together ministers of foreign affairs of the OSCE's participating countries and 11 partner states from the Mediterranean and Asia. The current OSCE chairmanship will be taken over from Slovakia by Albania on 1 January 2020.

