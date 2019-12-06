Register
09:00 GMT +306 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Anti-Brexit badges on a protester's beret are pictured during a demonstration in front of the British embassy in Brussels, Belgium December 5, 2019.

    EU Citizens Hit Back at Boris Johnson for Saying Labour Wants to ‘Fiddle’ Final Say Vote on Brexit

    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Brexit (283)
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107749/78/1077497883.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912061077497838-eu-citizens-hit-back-at-boris-johnson-for-saying-labour-wants-to-fiddle-final-say-vote-on-brexit/

    More than three years since the EU referendum, Britain’s Labour Party has yet to formulate its take on Brexit. Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, however, has pledged to stage another referendum to offer people a “final say” on Brexit. In a stark contrast to the 2016 vote, this proposed one would also enfranchise EU citizens resident in the UK.

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come under criticism after he questioned Labour’s plans to “fiddle” the Brexit referendum by letting Britain’s EU citizens vote in it.

    In a pre-debate letter to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson claimed that this would create “the worst crisis in democratic politics in over a century” and urged Labour to abandon the policy.

    “Your manifesto sets out plans to fiddle your second referendum on Brexit,” Johnson wrote. “You want to give two million EU nationals the vote in your referendum.  This is a sly attempt to undermine the result of the 2016 referendum, and is profoundly undemocratic.”

    He added that if the EU nationals are allowed to have a say, this would alienate the millions of Remain voters and “undermine the result of a democratically expressed vote”.

    What did those continental newcomers say?

    The prime minister’s critique didn’t resonate well with The3million, a group representing the EU nationals in the UK which campaigns for giving them the same voting rights as UK citizens.

    Maike Bohn, co-founder of the group, told The Independent: “I don’t like the use of words like ‘fiddling’ and ‘rigging’ in this context. For me, it taps into this really alarming demonisation. EU citizens make a net contribution to this country. We pay our taxes and we have every right to have a say in our destiny.”

    “EU citizens make a net contribution to this country. We pay our taxes and we have every right to have a say in our destiny.”

    Could they make a change?

    Around 3.3 million people from throughout the EU living in the UK were denied the right to vote in the 23 June 2016 referendum, along with some 700,000 British citizens who have lived outside of the UK for 15 years or more.

    The referendum resulted in 51.9 percent of votes being in favour of leaving the European Union, a margin of 1.27 million votes. Many critics argued that if the EU nationals and expats had actually cast their votes that day, it would have swayed the result in favour of Remain.

    In its election manifesto in November, Labour pledged to hold a second referendum in June 2020 if it is able to form the government. Jeremy Corbyn also promised to give non-UK citizens living in the country the right to vote, and to reduce the voting age to 16. Three in four voters between 18 and 24 year of age voted to remain in 2016, and overwhelming majority of 16 to 18 year-olds are expected to vote Remain as well, so the apprehension in the Conservative Party is that Corbyn’s win would mean a Brexit rollback.

    A Final Say rally numbering in the thousands is expected to go down today near Parliament to call upon Johnson’s government to organise another Brexit referendum.

    “It’ll be the last big rallying cry for people to vote tactically to prevent a Johnson landslide,” the organisers said. Two former prime ministers, John Major (Conservative) and Tony Blair (Labour), are set to address the rally.

    Topic:
    Brexit (283)
    Tags:
    Jeremy Corbyn, Brexit, Boris Johnson, Labour Party, UK general election
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actress Emma Watson in the Looking for Juliet 2020 Pirelli Calendar
    "Looking For Juliet": Pirelli Unveils Shakespeare-Themed 2020 Calendar
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse