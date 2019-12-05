Register
17:14 GMT +305 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York leaves after speaking at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Bangkok on November 3, 2019, on the sidelines of the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit

    Prince Philip 'Ordered Andrew to Step Down for the Sake of Monarchy' Amid Epstein Scandal - Report

    © AFP 2019 / LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107733/69/1077336912.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912051077492928-prince-philip-ordered-andrew-to-step-down-for-the-sake-of-monarchy-amid-epstein-scandal---report/

    The crisis surrounding embattled Prince Andrew over the fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal deepened on Wednesday as a woman claiming to have witnessed the Royal together with alleged sex trafficking victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre on the night they reportedly had sex stated she is ready to speak to the FBI, according to US lawyer Lisa Bloom.

    Prince Philip ordered under-fire Prince Andrew to “step down for the sake of the monarchy” during a showdown at the royal estate of Sandringham amid the fallout from the spiraling Jeffrey Epstein crisis, reported The Daily Telegraph.

    “It was a tense meeting and the Duke of Edinburgh told his son he had to take his punishment,” the publication quotes a royal insider as saying.

    “There was no screaming or shouting but Philip told him in no uncertain terms that he had to step down for the sake of the monarchy. Philip doesn’t like trial by the media but he is realistic enough to realise that Andrew’s actions were a danger to the very fabric of the royal family,” continued the source, adding:

    “Philip regrets Andrew doesn't know how to lead a simple life. He thinks he's been too extravagant.”

    The publication cited the insider as saying it was agreed the royals would have another meeting with Prince Charles after his return from a tour of New Zealand and the Solomon Islands.

    According to the outlet, on Monday, 2 December, Prince Andrew drove himself to the 20,000 acre estate and met Prince Charles and the Duke of Edinburgh for a light lunch which reportedly took place shortly before the BBC interview with Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Roberts aired on Monday.

    “It was all very civilised but Charles calmly read him the riot act and told him there was no way back for him in the near future,” said the source.

    Prince Charles was also said to be concerned with the prospect of his brother going to the US to clear his name, amid fears that such a move could “remove the mystery” surrounding the royal family.

    Regarding the Duke of York’s response to the punishment he was being meted out, the source said:

    “Andrew thought he was being treated harshly as nothing has yet been proved against him, but he accepted the decision. He really had little choice.”

    Earlier, Buckingham Palace released a statement on 20 November announcing that the Duke of York was “stepping back from public duties for the foreseeable future” with the Queen’s permission.

    New Twist in Epstein Scandal

    In fresh developments pertaining to the pedophile Epstein investigation a new witness has surfaced, claiming she was “feet away” from Prince Andrew and alleged sex trafficking victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre, aged 17 at the time, as they danced in a club on the night they reportedly had sex.

    Virginia Roberts alleged that she was 17 when she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew, pictured here with Roberts in early 2001.
    PR
    Virginia Roberts alleged that she was 17 when she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew, pictured here with Roberts in early 2001.

    Lisa Bloom, a US lawyer for victims of the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, says the as-yet-unnamed woman “vividly remembers” seeing the pair at Tramp nightclub in Mayfair in March 2001 and was willing to speak to Scotland Yard and the FBI.

    The US lawyer was quoted as saying the witness approached her after Prince Andrew’s BBC Newsnight interview where he denied the validity of a photo showing him with Virginia Giuffre and intended to dispute the Royal’s claim.

    Prince Andrew has insisted he was at home with his daughters following dinner at Pizza Express in Woking on the night that Virginia Roberts Giuffre, then 17, claims she was forced to have sex with him by his paedophile friend Jeffrey Epstein.

    As the Epstein scandal has been gathering steam, the royal family and Prince Andrew have strongly denied involvement in any wrongdoing or of having had knowledge of crimes committed by Jeffrey Epstein.

    Jane Doe 15, a 31-year-old unidentified woman, who accuses the late financier Jeffrey Epstein of sexually abusing her when she was a child, speaks at a news conference in Los Angeles, California, November 18, 2019
    © REUTERS / LUCY NICHOLSON
    "Jane Doe 15," a 31-year-old unidentified woman, who accuses the late financier Jeffrey Epstein of sexually abusing her when she was a child, speaks at a news conference in Los Angeles, California, November 18, 2019

    Prince Andrew also denied ever having a sexual relationship with his accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

    Convicted sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein had been under investigation for nearly two decades at the time of his suspicious death in custody earlier this year.

    His death in jail was ruled a suicide by a coroner but generated increased suspicion as the influential American paedophile was reportedly linked to many famous and powerful people.

    Related:

    No Suicide Watch, Camera Malfunctions: Epstein’s ‘Apparent Suicide’ Provokes Conspiracy Theories
    New Prince Andrew Photos with Paedophile Epstein Emerge in Interview with Suspected 'Sex Slave'
    ‘Not a Sordid Sex Story’: Prince Andrew's Accuser Seeks UK Public's Support in Epstein Scandal
    Prince Andrew Seen Dancing With Epstein's 'Slave' at Club Hours Before They 'Had Sex' - Report
    Prince Andrew May Be Forbidden to Appear in Church on Christmas Day - Report
    Tags:
    Virginia Roberts, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends a ceremony at the township of Samjiyon County, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on December 2, 2019.
    Kim Jong-un Inaugurates North Korea's New Town of Samjiyon
    Dealing With The Donald
    Dealing With The Donald
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse