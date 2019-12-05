Register
12:40 GMT +305 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania are seen together with Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall during a reception at Buckingham Palace to commemorate the 70-year anniversary of the NATO Alliance, hosted by the UK's Queen Elizabeth, in London, 3 December 2019.

    The Truth Behind ‘Anne, the Trump Snubber’ Viral Moment Revealed

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107748/09/1077480985.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912051077489207-the-truth-behind-anne-the-trump-snubber-viral-moment-revealed/

    An interaction between Queen Elizabeth II and her daughter Princess Anne that has sparked speculations of a silent argument was caught on camera as the monarch was greeting the Trumps and other NATO leaders during Tuesday's reception at Buckingham Palace; the video was subsequently shared and commented on in the social media.

    A reporter on Wednesday claimed to have revealed the truth behind the viral moment between Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Anne, when the monarch appeared to scold her daughter for what was perceived by some as snubbing President Trump at Buckingham Palace.

    “OK, here goes… Princess Anne: the truth. No, she didn’t snub the Trumps. And she wasn’t told off by the Queen,” tweeted UK Times journalist Valentine Low.

    ​Low said that the Queen, after greeting the president and first lady Melania Trump, turned to Princess Anne to see which dignitary she would be welcoming next.

    “But there wasn’t anyone waiting: Trump was the last leader to be received by the Queen,” tweeted Low.
    She continued: “Anne raised her hands in the air, laughed and said: “It’s just me,” adding a moment later “and this lot” as she pointed to the members of the household behind her.”

    ​Low said he was citing reporting by Laura Elston of the Press Association, who was at the event marking the 70th Anniversary of NATO.

    “So, the truth is now out there,” Low tweeted. “Not that anyone will pay any attention. Anne the Trump Snubber is a much better story.”

    Many Twitter users responded by commenting that they had also thought the Princess “wouldn’t embarrass her mother” like that.

    Other netizens were still left wondering.

    Some posted sarcastic comments regarding the press and their “hunt for the truth”.

    ​Earlier, footage of the exchange had generated a flurry of speculations among royal watchers, as many seemed convinced the Queen was reprimanding her daughter for failing to greet Trump.

    ​The video footage showed the 93-year-old Queen greeting the US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, alongside her eldest son, heir to the throne Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla.

    After a brief chat, the monarch looked over pointedly at her daughter, Princess Anne, 69, standing at the doorway.
    The Princess appeared to shrug and laugh.

    As the footage went viral, many netizens commented on what they perceived to be Princess Anne side-eyeing the Trumps.

    Related:

    Royal Pranking: Prince Charles Sneaks up on Princess Anne (VIDEO)
    Was the Queen Bothered by Princess Anne for 'Failure' to Greet the Trumps?
    Tags:
    NATO summit, NATO Summit, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Buckingham Palace, Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends a ceremony at the township of Samjiyon County, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on December 2, 2019.
    Kim Jong-un Inaugurates North Korea's New Town of Samjiyon
    Dealing With The Donald
    Dealing With The Donald
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse