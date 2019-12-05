OSCE Ministerial Council Kicks Off in Bratislava - Video

About 40 foreign ministers from the OSCE’s 57 member states are expected to attend the meeting hosted by the Chairperson-in-Office, Slovakia's Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Miroslav Lajcak.

The 26th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council kicks off in Slovakia’s capital Bratislava this Thursday and will last through Friday.

The participants are expected to discuss the most pressing challenges facing security in Europe and beyond, and chart the way forward for the OSCE’s working agenda.

The Ministerial Council is the organisation’s most important annual event, gathering together ministers of foreign affairs of the OSCE participating countries and 11 partner states from the Mediterranean and Asia.

