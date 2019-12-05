'Pure Fantasy': Lib Dems Rip Tory Plan for First 100 Days of Government After Election Win

Boris Johnson earlier unveiled the sacred Ten Commandments he will honour if he wins the General Election next week, vowing to put Brexit, tax cuts and protecting the NHS at the heart of his vision for a new Britain, as he reiterated a pledge to take the country out of the EU by 31 January.

The UK Conservative Party’s plan for the first 100 days of government in case of success in the general election set for 12 December has been branded “pure fantasy”, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused of lying to the public, reported The Independent.

The Liberal Democrats contend that a Tory government would “remain completely consumed by Brexit not just for the next 100 days, but for years to come”.

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Sir Ed Davey claimed Boris Johnson was “once again lying to the British public by pretending he can actually deliver on any of these promises”.

He added:

“This is pure fantasy. We must prevent Johnson from getting a blank cheque to crash Britain out of the EU by the end of 2020.”

The Labour Party similarly attacked the ambitious Tory plan, with its shadow secretary of state for communities and local government, Andrew Gwynne, saying:

“The Tories have had 3,494 days in office, and in those days we’ve seen child poverty soar, rising homelessness, rising food bank use, and violent crime is up too. The NHS has more people waiting for operations, and record staff vacancies. As the Conservatives approach 3,500 days of failure, it’s clear that more of the same failed austerity, privatisation and tax giveaways for the few is not the answer.”

Vision for 100 Days

Outlining his plan for the first 100 days if he were to remain at No. 10 after the poll, Johnson vowed to take the UK out of the EU by 31 January.

The PM pledged a post-election budget would deliver an £85-a-year tax cut for 31 million workers.

The Tories promise to raise the threshold for national insurance contributions to £9,500, with the "ultimate ambition" to increase it to £12,500, according to the party's manifesto.

Another fuel duty freeze for Britain’s 37 million drivers is also offered by the election hopeful.

Cross-party talks are in the pipeline to find a solution to the challenge of social care, and an agreement with mobile phone operators to improve mobile service in the countryside is to be finalised.

Johnson also vowed the Tories would, for the first time, introduce legislation to guarantee extra cash for the NHS. An NHS Long-term Funding Bill would enshrine in law the party’s commitment to spend £33.9 billion a year on the health service from 2023. Tories also voiced plans to change the law to increase the amount that migrants pay to use the NHS.

© Sputnik / Evgenia Filimianova London march in support of the National Health Service (NHS)

Their plan includes boosting funding for schools within the first 100 days of government if Johnson is re-elected.

The party said they will also change the law to end the automatic release of serious violent and sexual offenders at the halfway point, and launch a review of defence, security and foreign policy.

“Defining Moment”

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to the campaign trail after a 36-hour break for the NATO summit held in Watford.

The prime minister vowed that 2020 would be “the year we finally put behind us the arguments and uncertainty over Brexit” if the Tories get a majority at the general election.

© AFP 2019 / TOLGA AKMEN Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) and main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn (R) head the procession of members of parliament through the Peers Lobby into the House of Lords to listen to the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the Houses of Parliament in London on October 14, 2019

In a message to voters with just a week to go until polling day on 12 December, Johnson said:

“In just seven days’ time, the British people will have to choose between a working majority government or yet another gridlocked hung Parliament. If there is a Conservative majority next week, we will get Brexit done by the end of January."

Johnson went on to warn of the implications if the Tories fell short of securing a working majority in the elections:

“But if the Conservatives don’t get a majority, then on 13 Friday we will have the nightmare of a hung parliament with Jeremy Corbyn as prime minister propped up by Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP. Next year will be Groundhog Day in parliament with MPs arguing every day about the referendum and businesses and families left in limbo, unable to plan their futures.”

In the case of a majority win at the December poll, a Conservative government would announce its legislative programme on 19 December in a new Queen’s Speech, the party said.

London, Westminster voting intention:



LAB: 47% (+8)

CON: 30% (+1)

LDEM: 15% (-4)

GRN: 4% (-1)

BREX: 3% (-3)



via @YouGov, 28 Nov - 02 Dec

Chgs. w/ Nov — Britain Elects (@britainelects) December 3, 2019

A Boris Johnson government would have passed the Withdrawal Agreement and delivered Brexit by 22 March, claim the Conservatives.