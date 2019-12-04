Prince Andrew Seen Dancing With Epstein's 'Slave' at Club Hours Before They 'Had Sex' - Report

Prince Andrew's accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, gave her first British television interview on 2 December, claiming she was trafficked for sex by US billionaire Epstein and ordered to have sex with the Prince on three occasions at the age of 17, as the Royal has firmly dismissed all allegations.

A British woman claiming she witnessed Prince Andrew together with alleged Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre on the night they reportedly had sex is ready to speak to the FBI, US lawyer Lisa Bloom has said, according to The Sun.

Bloom, who is acting on behalf of a number of convicted pedophile Epstein’s victims, is quoted as saying:

“I’m representing a witness who says she was there.”

Set to dispute Prince’s claim

The US lawyer revealed that following Prince Andrew’s BBC Newsnight interview during which he denied the validity of a photo showing him with Virginia Giuffre, a woman from London approached her “in the last few days”.

The witness, who does not want to be named, alleges she saw the duo "feet away" from her on the dancefloor.

The woman is planning to dispute Prince Andrew’s claim he was at home with his daughters following dinner at Pizza Express in Woking on the night that Virginia Roberts Giuffre, then 17, says she was forced to have sex with him by his paedophile friend Jeffrey Epstein.

“She says that in 2001 she was at the Tramp nightclub and recalls seeing Prince Andrew. It was pointed out to her by a member of her group,” Bloom was quoted by the publication as saying.

The lawyer added:

“The woman remembers it vividly. She had never seen a royal before or since... She says he was with Virginia — who looked very young and not happy — but Andrew was smiling and seemed to be very much enjoying himself on the dancefloor.”

“She remembered it all these years and when she saw Prince Andrew on television a few weeks ago denying he knew Virginia, she was very displeased about that."

The lawyer went on to tell the publication that they decided the best thing would be for the woman to go to the FBI and Scotland Yard.

“I believe her to be credible,” said Bloom, adding:

“She is not asking for any money or making a legal claim — she just wants to tell her story."

The lawyer added that although the woman is very afraid, she believes that speaking out is very important.

Buckingham Palace has not yet offered an official comment on the report.

Disgraced Prince

A Monday documentary featuring Virginia Roberts Giuffre has added to intense backlash the Duke of York is facing following his friendship with the disgraced financier.

On 2 December Giuffre gave her first UK television interview for BBC Panorama on the Epstein scandal.

As she claimed she was an underage trafficking victim forced into sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17, she appealed to the British public to support her quest for justice.

© AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a sexual assault victim, speaks during a press conference outside a Manhattan court in New York

The televised documentary offered a glimpse into how the convicted sex predator Epstein, now dead, reportedly abused dozens of young women at his luxury properties in the Caribbean and New York. It also quoted Giuffre's account of being used like a "sex slave" when ordered to have intimate relations with Andrew on three occasions, including once in London.

Referring to that period of her life, the mother-of-three revealed she felt trapped:

“It was a wicked time in my life. It was a really scary time in my life. I had just been abused by a member of the royal family ... Yeah, I didn't have chains, but these powerful people were my chains."

PR Virginia Roberts alleged that she was 17 when she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew, pictured here with Roberts in early 2001.

Strong Denial

The royal family and Prince Andrew have strongly denied involvement in any crime or of having had knowledge of the crimes committed by the convicted sex offender.

The Duke of York has also denied ever having a sexual relationship with one of Epstein’s alleged sex slaves, as he recently appeared in a BBC Newsnight interview in an attempt to dismiss all allegations.

© Wikipedia / Prince Andrew

In wake of the Epstein scandal, The Sun reported that Prince Andrew was summoned to Sandringham estate in Norfolk for a family summit, where Prince Charles demanded he give up all duties for “the foreseeable future”.

Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex abuser, had been under investigation for nearly two decades at the time of his suspicious death in custody earlier this year.

Epstein had pleaded not guilty to all charges but faced up to 45 years in prison had he been convicted.

His death in jail was officially ruled a suicide but gave rise to speculations as the influential American pedophile’s name was reportedly linked to many famous and powerful people.