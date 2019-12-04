Extinction Rebellion Protesters Glue Themselves to Lib Dem Electric Election Bus - Photo

Jo Swinson wasn’t on board when the activists arrived, although after their adhesive action was complete she confronted them – the police were then called, and the party leader’s planned visit to a South London youth centre was eventually back on track as scheduled.

Extinction Rebellion protesters have glued themselves to the Liberal Democrats' electric-powered election campaign bus in London.

Swinson said it was “lovely” to meet the protesters and was pleased about the campaigning work they were doing, as she’d attended an XR protest, and the Lib Dems were committed to reaching carbon net zero by 2045. However the agitators said they found her characterisation "patronising" as they were in fact in "active rebellion against the government".

Speaking to Sky News, Pete McCall, one of the sticky rebels, said “all the parties are being targeted today”.

🚨 BREAKING : Extinction Rebellion protestors have superglued themselves to the Lib Dem battle bus, @joswinson not on board. Police just arrived #GE2019 #ExtinctionRebellion pic.twitter.com/JooXF80ccd — Laura Bundock (@laurabundock) December 4, 2019

​Extinction Rebellion issued a statement stating its operatives were “buzzing around campaign buses this morning and demanding the climate and ecological emergency is top of the agenda this election”

"The protest, going by the name 'Bee-yond Politics', is being carried out to remind politicians of the irreplaceable biodiversity loss that is a direct result of their poor, irresponsible policy making. Activists wanted to plant the plight of bees and other pollinators fully in the minds of the next Prime Minister, and remind them they hold the future of life in their hands. Our bee population is being threatened by extreme weather and habitat destruction, bringing with it crop instability and food vulnerability,” the protest group explained.