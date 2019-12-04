Register
17:47 GMT +304 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Extinction Rebellion Protesters Glue Themselves to Lib Dem Electric Election Bus - Photo

    © Sputnik / Sputnik
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107703/36/1077033654.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912041077483084-extinction-rebellion-protesters-glue-themselves-to-lib-dem-electric-election-bus---photo/

    Jo Swinson wasn’t on board when the activists arrived, although after their adhesive action was complete she confronted them – the police were then called, and the party leader’s planned visit to a South London youth centre was eventually back on track as scheduled.

    Extinction Rebellion protesters have glued themselves to the Liberal Democrats' electric-powered election campaign bus in London.

    Swinson said it was “lovely” to meet the protesters and was pleased about the campaigning work they were doing, as she’d attended an XR protest, and the Lib Dems were committed to reaching carbon net zero by 2045. However the agitators said they found her characterisation "patronising" as they were in fact in "active rebellion against the government".

    Speaking to Sky News, Pete McCall, one of the sticky rebels, said “all the parties are being targeted today”.

    ​Extinction Rebellion issued a statement stating its operatives were “buzzing around campaign buses this morning and demanding the climate and ecological emergency is top of the agenda this election”

    "The protest, going by the name 'Bee-yond Politics', is being carried out to remind politicians of the irreplaceable biodiversity loss that is a direct result of their poor, irresponsible policy making. Activists wanted to plant the plight of bees and other pollinators fully in the minds of the next Prime Minister, and remind them they hold the future of life in their hands. Our bee population is being threatened by extreme weather and habitat destruction, bringing with it crop instability and food vulnerability,” the protest group explained.

    Related:

    'Extinction Rebellion' Protester Climbs UK Parliament Building - Video
    UK High Court Says Scotland Yard's Ban on Extinction Rebellion's Protests Unlawful
    Extinction Rebellion Co-Founder Ripped for Branding Holocaust 'Just Another F***ery in History'
    Extinction Rebellion Co-Founder Apologises for ‘Obscene & Offensive’ Holocaust Remarks
    Tags:
    Extinction Rebellion, Liberal Democratic Party, UK Liberal Democrats, Liberal Democrats
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends a ceremony at the township of Samjiyon County, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on December 2, 2019.
    Kim Jong-un Inaugurates North Korea's New Town of Samjiyon
    Dealing With The Donald
    Dealing With The Donald
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse