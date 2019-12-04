Police Car Struck by Grenade in Belfast, Northern Ireland - Report

A police patrol vehicle has been targeted in a supposed grenade attack in west Belfast, according to the Sky News.

According to reports, officers were in the Falls Road area leading a routine patrol when a police car was hit by an object as it was driving on Milltown Row.

"A loud bang was then heard and the Land Rover made its way to a place of safety. Thankfully none of the officers inside the vehicle were injured and no damage was noted to the car," Chief Superintendent Jonathan Roberts said as quoted by the Belfastlive media outlet.

He added that the "remnants of a suspected grenade have been recovered and taken away for forensic testing".

Police are at scene of suspected grenade attack on PSNI vehicle in west Belfast. pic.twitter.com/ntCks6D9Ug — Julian O'Neill (@julianoneill) December 4, 2019

​The incident has been defined as an effort to murder police officers.

Searches are underway to ensure there are no other devices present which could threaten passersby.

