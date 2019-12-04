Register
    London Bridge Terrorist was Beyonce Obsessed, Took Weight Loss Jabs Days Before Massacre - Report

    Europe
    Britain reeled from a terrorist attack on 29 November after a knifeman identified as 28-year old Usman Khan, convicted in 2012 for terrorism offences and released in December 2018, went on a stabbing rampage and left two people dead before being shot by armed police on London Bridge.

    London Bridge terrorist Usman Khan, who stabbed to death two people and injured three on 29 November before being shot dead by police officers, paid about £1,000 for fat-busting weight loss jabs just days before he carried out the deadly massacre, reported The Sun.

    Sources are cited by the publication as claiming Khan had a number of fat-freezing procedures at a clinic close to his home in Stafford costing £350 that are reported to reduce fat in the targeted area by up to 35 per cent.

    Khan, 28, who previously claimed to have been bullied at school, was said to have gained weight after ordering fast food while he lived alone following his early release from jail.

    An anonymous senior clinician at the centre is quoted by the publication as saying:

    “There were a number of treatments. We’d even been in discussion with his GP over an issue he’d been bullied about at school. He lost a lot of weight after the treatments. He appeared happy and talked about looking forward to finding a job.”

    The killer was also reportedly a huge fan of superstar Beyonce, while spouting support for Daesh* and hatred for Western culture.

    Ex-North West England chief prosecutor Nazir Afzal blasted Khan as vain and craven, saying:

    “This shows what a pathetic coward Khan was. He was more concerned about his waistline than his victims.”

    The prosecutor went on:

    “Terrorists profess to hate this country but are secretly enjoying cosmetic surgery on their fat stomachs and listening to Beyonce in their prison cell.”
    Earlier, Nazam Hussain, 34, was arrested on 1 December on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts. Hussain is supposed to have been a close friend of Usman Khan.

    Police said there was no information linking Hussain to the London Bridge attack perpetrated by Khan.

    Nazam Hussain was one of 74 convicted terrorists vetted in the wake of the London attack as security agencies sought to apprehend potential copycat assaults.

    Hussain was Usman Khan's closest co-conspirator in the 2010 plot to blow up the London stock exchange, jailed in 2012 alongside several others.

    Six of the nine members of the suspected gang were released on parole before their prison sentences expired.

    Despite being viewed as posing a danger to public security, Khan was released on parole in December 2018, and placed on the highest level of public protection.

    He was required to wear a GPS monitoring tag and request formal permission from the police to attend events.

    Usman Khan’s visit to the London rehabilitation conference at Fishmonger's Hall on Friday, where the rampage started, had been cleared by authorities.

    On 29 November, Usman Khan stabbed several people near and on London Bridge in the UK capital, brutally killing Saskia Jones, 23, and Jack Merritt, 25, before bystanders tackled him to the ground.

    The suspect was shot dead on the spot, and the incident was classified as a terrorist attack.

     

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

