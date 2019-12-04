Macron Denounces Defilement of Jewish Graves in Northeastern France

PARIS (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron denounced the defilement of graves at a Jewish cemetery in the north-eastern department of Bas-Rhin.

On Tuesday, 107 graves were reported to have been defiled in the commune of Westhoffen. A similar incident happened earlier in the day in the village of Schaffhouse-sur-Zorn, in the same department.

"Jews are a part of France and create it. Those who attack them, their graves, are not worthy of the ideas we share in France. Antisemitism is a crime, and we will fight it, in Westhoffen, and everywhere else, until our dead can rest in peace," Macron tweeted.

On Tuesday, French media reported that over 100 graves in a Jewish cemetery near the city of Strasbourg in eastern France were vandalized, covered with swastikas and other anti-Semitic graffiti, following a similar attack in the neighboring village of Schaffhouse-sur-Zorn.

Macron visited an affected cemetery to evaluate the damage and vowed to mitigate hate speech by educating schoolchildren against racism.

In recent years, France has experienced an alarming rise in antisemitic incidents.