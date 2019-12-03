Iceland to Ban Ships Powered by Heavy Fuel Oil From Entering Territorial Waters - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iceland will impose a ban on vessels powered by heavy fuel oil (HFO) from entering its territorial waters beginning on 1 January 2020, media reported on Tuesday. Similar bans were earlier introduced in the Norwegian fjords.

"Vessels can use light types of oil fuel until they switch to other energy sources. I hope this will happen in the near future, but heavy fuel oil is the filthiest, therefore it is extremely important to stop its use", the country's environment and natural resources minister, Gudmundur Ingi Gudbrandsson, said, cited by the Euronews broadcaster.

According to the Icelandic authorities, tourist cruises to the island harm the environment. Fuel oil combustion products harm not only human health, but also accelerate the melting of glaciers.

At the same time, Iceland will become the first country to ban vessels powered by HFO on a nationwide level, the media outlet reported.