Londoners Protest NATO and US President as Trump Arrives in UK for Bloc's Summit - Video

The protests come as the NATO summit is underway in the British capital. The summit is dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the alliance.

Demonstrators are gathering on the streets of London on 3 December to voice their discontent with the NATO summit that is currently taking place in the capital of the United Kingdom. US President Donald Trump, who arrived in London to take part in the gathering, is also the target of the protesters.

The activists will march from Trafalgar Square to Buckingham Palace, where the reception for NATO leaders will be hosted by the British monarch.

