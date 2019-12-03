Lille on Lockdown After Police Find Gas Canisters in Suspicious Vehicle Near Hospital - Reports

A large area around the Rue de l'Hopital-Militaire in the centre of Lille has been evacuated due to an alert following the discovery of the the suspicious vehicle, which has what appear to be gas bottles inside, according to local media reports.

According to reports, the Citroën C4 Picasso contains gas bottles and bags and is parked about 200 metres from the city's Christmas market.

🇫🇷 [ALERTE] - Véhicule suspect rue de l'Hôpital-Militaire à #Lille. Le secteur a été évacué. Les démineurs sont attendus sur place.

Les passants ont découvert plusieurs bonbonnes de gaz dans le véhicule.

​The area where the police operation is taking place has been evacuated, according to the La Voix du Nord media outlet.

According to reports, the sappers opened the car and removed two small and large gas cylinders, battery cables, minor construction equipment and a suitcase containing cables.

The owner stated that he did not know why the equipment was there.