There’s ‘New Conspiracy Theory’, Corbyn Says After Health Service-Related Documents Leaked

Late last month, Jeremy Corbyn claimed that his party had obtained official documents indicating that the US wants the National Health Service to be discussed during talks on a post-Brexit trade deal.

UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn told ITV's This Morning programme on Tuesday that there is a “new conspiracy theory” after his party disclosed leaked documents pertaining to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s trade talks with Washington.

“I held a dossier up because it had been released, and I'd seen it, and at no stage until today when this new conspiracy theory arose, has anyone challenged the veracity of that document” , he said.

He suggested that the dossier is unlikely a fake, adding, “if the document is not accurate then why is it it's been out there all this time, no minister has claimed it's inaccurate, no government has, and in reality the minutes are there of meetings”.

The statement comes after Corbyn said last week that Labour Party obtained official documents indicating the US’ demands related to the National Health Service (NHS) in light of the London-Washington trade talks.

“The uncensored documents leave Boris Johnson’s denials in absolute tatters. We have now got evidence that under Boris Johnson the NHS is on the table and will be up for sale. He tried to cover it up in a secret agenda and today it has been exposed”, Corbyn asserted.

He promised taht Labour "will never use the NHS as a bargaining chip" during trade talks with the US.

The Tories responded by insisting that the documents were nothing but readouts from meetings of the UK-US trade and investment working group and that they had already been online for two months.

The Conservatives blamed Corbyn for using the documents to divert public attention from the issue of antisemitism in Labour Party ranks.

Johnson, for his part, slammed Labour’s claims as “total nonsense”, adding that he had given a "cast-iron guarantee" that the NHS would not on the table in any discussions with the US over a deal.