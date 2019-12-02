Firefighters Gather at Place de la Republique in Paris for Strike Against Lower Pension - Video

Seven major trade unions representing French firefighters, including UNSA-SDIS, announced a national strike in July for the summer months. The firefighters demand a salary reevaluation and comprehensive rescue service reform to exempt them from excessive duty.

French firefighters have gathered at the Place de la Republique, Paris, at the call of their unions, a few days before a general strike that will reportedly take place on 5 December.

The main requirement of the firefighters is higher salaries, and an extension of staff, necessary due to a constantly increasing volume of work.

On 5 December, the General Confederation of Labour (CGT) and other trade unions will call for a strike against an overhaul of the pension system they claim will require people to work longer hours or accept a lower pension.

In December, French President Emmanuel Macron introduced measures aimed at resolving the nation's economic and social crises, declaring a state of economic and social emergency. The proposed measures include annual bonuses for employees and exemptions from increased social security tax for pensioners earning less than 2,000 euros (over $2,200) per month. The measures proved insufficient in pacifying workers, with rallies continuing across France every weekend.