Register
22:10 GMT +302 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson enjoys a cream tea while touring 'Rodda's Clotted Cream', in Redruth, Britain November 27, 2019

    Boris Johnson Tweets About London Bridge Terror Attack 'Copy And Pasted', Claims Blogger

    © REUTERS / Dan Kitwood/Pool
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107742/65/1077426531.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912021077465343-boris-johnson-tweets-about-london-bridge-terror-attack-copy-and-pasted-claims-blogger/

    The events surrounding the release of convicted terrorist Usman Khan have been widely debated since the 29 November attacks on London Bridge which saw the tragic deaths of 2 civilians. Pressure has been put on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to explain how Khan saw an early release.

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused of plagiarism in an online thread regarding "inaccuracies" about Johnson's statement on the London Bridge terrorist.

    A blogger and author known as The Secret Barrister, claims that a list of 16 posts from Boris Johnson on the events surrounding Usman Khan's sentencing were stolen from one of his blog post, titled: '10 things you should know about the London Bridge attacker and “early release”'.

    "A blogpost which I had to write to rebut the lies he spent yesterday spouting. This is weapons grade s***housery".

    ​The barrister pointed out striking similarities on both posts which were released within a day of each other, including linking to the same Prison Reform Trust document in their blog.

    He also said that the Prime Minister "repeats my observation about the misreporting of Leveson LJ's comments about the involvement of the Parole Board".

    The Prime Ministers tweets about the London Bridge terror came out on 1 December, a day after the post from the secret barrister on 30 November.

    The barrister also criticised top government officials; Home Secretary Priti Patel and Brandon Lewis for blaming a law introduced under Labour for the Khan's sentence

    The blog explains:

    "The courts had several options to deal with "dangerous terrorists" that would have avoided automatic release. The reason for Khan's sentence was that the Court of Appeal ruled (to be proved tragically wrong) that Khan's risk did not require the input of the Parole Board that an IPP would have guaranteed".

    The Secret Barrister acknowledged the possibility that it could be a coincidence, but also that they "couldn't see" how the set of tweets could be so similar almost immediately following the publishing of his own blog.

    The original tweets by Boris Johnson criticised "inaccuracies reported" over the Khan case in the last 24 hours.

    He blamed "Labour's old regime" for being responsible for sentencing Khan and therefore an automatic release could not be prevented.

    The Conservative Party has so far denied accusations of plagiarism.

    The alleged copy and pasted plagiarism comes days after an attack on London Bridge Usman Khan, who was found to have been previously convicted for terrorism in 2012 but let out on early release in 2018.

    Related:

    Woman Killed in London Bridge Attack Identified as Ex-Cambridge Student - Reports
    Both Victims of London Bridge Attack Graduated From Cambridge University - Police
    Intelligence on High Alert Over London Bridge-Inspired Terrorist Attack
    Tags:
    plagiarism, Terrorism, London Bridge, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse