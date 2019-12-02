Register
02 December 2019
    Flags of Germany and Russia. (File)

    Germany to Allocate Over $27Mln for Scientist Exchange Programmes With Russia - Ministry

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany will allocate 25 million euros for scientist exchange programmes with Russia as part of the bilateral strategy to provide young scientists with an opportunity to conduct their research abroad, Director for Large Facilities and Basic Research at the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research Volkmar Dietz said.

    "We continue to implement our road map. We are focusing on the new generation of scientists. Twenty-five million euros ($27.5 million) will be granted for exchange programmes between young Russian and German scientists", Dietz said while addressing the opening of a Russian-German scientific forum in Moscow.

    Dietz stressed that Germany was interested in deepening cooperation with Russia in the area of science and education.

    "We want to implement this exchange, we seek further cooperation between our countries in the field of science and education. We want as many young scientists as possible to get the opportunity to conduct their research in another country, a partner country, so that they get acquainted with this country, study its culture and establish long-term ties and friendly contacts", he added.

    Berlin and Moscow signed the German-Russian Roadmap for Cooperation in Education, Science, Research and Innovation on 10 December 2018.

    Michelle Muentefering, minister of state at the German Foreign Ministry, said on 30 November ahead of her trip to Moscow that her mission was to strengthen scientific ties with Russia. The minister, who is in charge of Germany’s international cultural policy, emphasized the role of international partnerships for building trust between countries. She said she expected bilateral ties to strengthen when Russia marks a "year of Germany" from mid-2020 to mid-2021.

    exchange programs, opportunity, science, Russia, Germany
    Votre message a été envoyé!
