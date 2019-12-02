Thieves Rob Secret Police Museum in Berlin, Loot East Germany's Decorations

This is not the best season for German museums - just several days ago burglars managed to carry out what is allegedly the biggest jewellery heist in history, grabbing an estimated 1 billion euros' worth of gems from Dresden's Green Vault.

The Stasi Museum, dedicated to the East German secret police, was robbed over the weekend, an official statement said on Sunday. According to police, the thieves broke a window on the ground floor, then "smashed several showcases, and stole medals and jewellery". After that, the criminals managed to escape undetected.

Museum director Jörg Drieselmann told the media that among the looted objects were valuable awards including a Patriotic Order of Merit, an Order of Lenin, and a valuable Order of Karl Marx, as well as rings and watches.

At the moment, there is no information about the value of the stolen pieces or their possible whereabouts.