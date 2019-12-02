Register
10:00 GMT +302 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Muslims pray at a mosque for the Eid al-Fitr holiday

    Iraqi Christians Warn Sweden of 'Islamist Rule'

    © AP Photo / Martin Meissner
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107102/94/1071029440.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912021077458546-iraqi-christians-warn-sweden-of-islamist-rule/

    While Swedish researchers have brushed aside the idea of an Islamic takeover despite a dramatic demographic change, they admitted the rise of Islamist indoctrination and increasing tensions.

    Among Iraqi Christians there is a widespread belief that many European countries, such as Sweden and France, have “naively” received too many Muslims from the Middle East and now risk an increased Islamic influence to the point of Islamist rule, the Christian magazine Världen Idag reported.

    “You lose control”, church worker Layla (a pseudonym for security reasons) from Iraqi Kurdistan told the magazine. Among Christian Iraqis like herself, she said, there is a belief that Sweden will turn Islamist in the future, because of the large immigration from Muslim countries.

    “We who have grown up here know what Islam is. It is not the people, the Muslims, that I warn about, but the ideology”, she said. “Although most Muslims don't believe in jihad, they believe in Mohammad. They believe that all peoples should become Muslims and that there is a reward in heaven for those who bring people to Islam”.

    Layla urged European churches to “wake up”.

    “If Islamists gain power, they will not treat you according to human rights, but according to Sharia law”, she stressed. “Love the Muslims, but be aware. Jesus says we should be cunning as snakes and innocent as doves”, she concluded, urging not to yield to any pressure.

    Pastor Basil (also a pseudonym), who has met thousands of Yazidis and Christians fleeing from Daesh*, recalled the Muslim concept of taqiya, a precautionary dissimulation or denial of religious belief. According to him, it is frequently utilised by radical Muslims as well to hide their true intent.

    “This means that radicals 'lie low' and adapt to a more non-religious society to gain power”, he said, warning of sleeper cells ready for action, while acting to “take over” once a parliamentary majority is in place.

    According to Islamologist Rickard Lagervall of Lund University and Jönköping University, it is unlikely that Islamists would take over in Sweden any time soon, since they are a minority. Another reason is that Islamists are a divided group that includes not only Daesh sympathisers and jihadists, but also “puritan” Salafists who, he suggested, avoid politics. In addition, “ordinary” Muslims are a fragmented group as well, he stressed.

    “Within the Muslim background group, many are not necessarily Muslim practitioners”, he stressed.

    At the same time, Lagervall admitted that radical Muslims try to influence moderate Muslims to become more devoted.

    The number of Muslims in Sweden has spiked dramatically in a matter of decades. In 1950, there were merely 500 Muslims in the Scandinavian country. Today, their share is estimated to have exceeded 800,000, amounting to 8.1 percent of the population, according to the Pew Research Centre.

    A 2018 survey by the very same institution expected the number of Muslims in Sweden to reach 4.5 million, by way of demographics and immigration, prompting the Christian newspaper Dagen to ask whether the Swedish cross will be replaced by a crescent.

    Aje Carlbom, associate professor of social anthropology at Malmö University, ventured it was an exaggeration that Islam will take over Europe. He stressed that many Muslims become secularised and thus have fewer children. At the same time, he envisioned clear tensions between Swedes and Muslim communities, especially radical ones.

    * Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other countries

    Related:

    Swedish Lesbian Bishop Grilled for Claiming She Has 'More in Common With Muslims' Than Christians
    Muslim Migrant Jailed for Reportedly Threatening to Behead Danish Queen, Swedish King
    Tags:
    Islam, Iraq, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Wouldn't Miss it for the World: Sputnik's Best Photos from November 2019
    Wouldn't Miss it for the World: Sputnik's Best Photos from November 2019
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse