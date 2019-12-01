Two people were killed and three injured on Friday after an ex-convict went on a stabbing spree at London Bridge on Friday. The attacker, who was shot dead at the scene, was identified as 28-year-old Usman Khan – a member of an al-Qaeda-inspired group.

The woman stabbed to death at London Bridge on Friday was a former University of Cambridge student, the vice chancellor of the university, Professor Stephen J Toope, told Sky News.

Professor Toope, who did not disclose the victim's name, also revealed that a university staff member was among the three injured in the stabbing assault.

He condemned the attack on behalf of the university, calling it an “abhorrent and senseless act of terror” and extended condolences to the victims of the incident and their families.

On Saturday, British media reported that University of Cambridge graduate Jack Merritt was one of the victims of the deadly incident. Merritt's father confirmed the information via Twitter.

London Bridge Attack

On Friday, two people were killed and three were injured after a knife-wielding convicted terrorist attacked them, before being shot by the police.

The culprit was identified as 28-year-old Usman Khan – a member of an al-Qaeda-inspired* group. He was freed on remand after serving only half of his 16-year sentence on terror-related charges.

This is not the first time that London Bridge has been the site of a terrorist attack. In 2017, three men mowed down pedestrians with a van on the bridge, then proceeded to carry out a knife attack in the nearby Borough Market before being gunned down by law enforcement officers.

*al-Qaeda is a terrorist group banned in Russia