Register
17:17 GMT +301 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Spanish Security Firm Spied on Julian Assange at Ecuadorian Embassy for CIA – Report

    © Sputnik / Justin Griffiths-Williams
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 05
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107551/02/1075510227.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912011077453821-spanish-security-julian-assange-cia-spying/

    The WikiLeaks co-founder has repeatedly insisted that his private life and conversations in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London were invaded. His suspicions have now been backed up by Spanish prosecutors. As reports by German and US outlets suggest, Assange’s celebrity supporters and journalists were also affected.

    A Spanish public prosecutor and Julian Assange’s lawyers have presented evidence that the publisher, hunted by the US government, was spied on during his stay at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. The firm in question is UC Global S. L., which was in charge of security for the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where Assange lived from 2012 until 2019.

    According to the materials presented in Spain’s National Court amid a case against the Spanish security firm and seen by The New York Times and the Spanish newspaper El País, the firm intercepted conversations of the WikiLeaks co-founder, his celebrity visitors, lawyers, and doctors.

    The plaintiffs are insisting that the firm eavesdropped on Assange for the CIA. However, the agency’s spokesperson has declined to comment on these allegations. While the publisher, who is currently in a London prison, is set to testify remotely in the case on 20 December, his legal team is also planning to use this evidence in an extradition case by the British government and block his deportation to the US. According to them, the newly-revealed allegations prove that he would not receive a fair trial in the US, where faces a hefty prison sentence over leaking classified documents on the American military.

    Security With Benefits?

    The suspicions arose after images from the embassy had been put up for sale in Spain this spring. It is alleged that the Spanish firm passed on audio and video recordings of Assange’s meetings until 2018.

    The CIA reportedly paid special attention to visitors from Russia and the US. According to El País, there are recordings featuring actress Pamela Anderson, Pulitzer Prize winner Lowell Bergman as well as German hacker Andy Müller-Maguhn and two German broadcasters NDR and WDR. NRD filed criminal charges, assuming their staffers’ privacy rights and editorial secrets were violated.

    According to them, hidden microphones were installed and electronic devices were disassembled. Besides this, recording equipment was reportedly placed in the restrooms where Assange sometimes talked to his guests to guard his privacy.

    The security firm refutes the allegations, stressing that it acted only on behalf of the Ecuadorian government. Its founder David Morales, indicted in October, denies any wrongdoing as well. Nevertheless, he has been charged with privacy violation, bribery, and money laundering and arrested. Following house searches in Spain, the authorities also confiscated disks, weapons, and cash.

    Assange in British Prison

    Julian Assange is currently serving a jail term in the UK for skipping bail in 2012, when he fled to the Ecuadorian Embassy in London fearing extradition to Sweden and then to the United States.

    On 25 November, over 60 doctors from Europe, the United States, Australia, and Sri Lanka wrote a letter to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel saying that Assange’s health was deteriorating rapidly and he “could die in prison”.

    They insisted his condition required independent assessment after his seven year ordeal at the embassy and half a year behind bars.

    In prison, he is awaiting an extradition hearing, which is set for February next year. In October, a UK judge rejected Assange’s pleas to delay it for three months to allow more time to investigate his case.

    Kevin Rudd
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / World Economic Forum / Kevin Rudd
    Ex-Australian Prime Minister Warns Against Extraditing Julian Assange to US
    Assange was arrested by British police at the request of US authorities after Ecuador’s new president, Lenin Moreno, in a bid to forge closer relations with the US and UK, revoked his asylum status, granted in 2012.

    While Swedish prosecutors who wanted Assange on rape allegations subsequently dropped their case last week, he is sought on multiple counts of espionage carrying a total of 175 years in prison in the US. The hunt for him has gone on since his WikiLeaks project disclosed classified documents relating to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan that shed light on how the US military covered up the killing of civilians.

    Related:

    ‘Symbol of Dystopian Times’: Assange’s Treatment in Belmarsh and Media Sets Dangerous Precedent
    Assange's Father Participates in Public Hearing on His Son's Case, Press Freedom - Video
    Pamela Anderson ‘Threatened’ by Warden at UK Prison Holding Whistleblower Julian Assange - Report
    Tags:
    fair trial, court case, security, espionage, Julian Assange, US, Sweden, Spain, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Wouldn't Miss it for the World: Sputnik's Best Photos from November 2019
    Wouldn't Miss it for the World: Sputnik's Best Photos from November 2019
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse