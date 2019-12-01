Register
07:18 GMT +301 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British police officers stand on duty during Europe's largest street festival, the Notting Hill Carnival in London, UK

    Police Watchdog Probes Met Police Decision Not to Investigate Prince Andrew

    © AP Photo / Sang Tan
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/106549/90/1065499000.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912011077447768-police-watchdog-probes-met-police-investigate-prince-andrew/

    Police watchdogs are probing the Metropolitan Police's decision to rule out an investigation into sex-trafficking claims made by the woman who accused Prince Andrew of having sex with her when she was underage.

    British Police decided to drop the case in November 2016 - claiming it was because the accusations happened overseas, however, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is now “making inquiries” over the controversial decision.

    The development comes after one of Epstein’s alleged victims, Virginia Giuffre, accused Scotland Yard and the FBI of corruption, saying the two agencies promised to look into her claims, but then were not allowed to pursue investigations.  Metropolitan Police said it did not have the "appropriate authority" to investigate a 2015 claim as the allegation related to events which took place outside of the UK.

    Virginia Roberts-Giuffre said she was trafficked by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and allegedly had sex with Prince Andrew in 2001 when she was 17 years old. Prince Andrew denied ever having a sexual relationship with her in a recently aired interview and defended his friendship with Epstein. Since then, he has stepped away from his royal duties after a loss of public support for "not expressing sympathy for Epstein’s many young female victims," according to the AP.

    The Duke of York is also said to have recently stepped down from public duties because the Epstein scandal has “caused a major disruption for the royal family”, with Prince Andrew saying he is “willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigation if required."

    Related:

    As Prince Andrew Grows More Isolated, UK Cops Confirm Assistance to FBI in Epstein Probe
    British Police Say it Lacks ‘Appropriate Authority’ to Investigate Prince Andrew
    Prince Andrew Ignored Caution from Ex-Wife, Daughter Before Scandalous Epstein Interview - Reports
    Queen Reportedly Bans Prince Andrew From Meeting Trump During US President’s Upcoming Visit to UK
    UK Military Top Brass Reportedly Want Prince Andrew to be ‘Quietly Faded Out’ From His Naval Roles
    Tags:
    Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein, UK Metropolitan Police, Metropolitan Police, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    World Travel Awards Names Best Destination Cities of 2019
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse